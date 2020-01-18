Shepherd’s Center plans orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Multiple myeloma support group to meet
A support group for interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family members are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with multiple myeloma, will be held at noon Wednesday at the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9-A, Winston-Salem.
For more information, go to http://winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Senior Services to have volunteer orientation
Senior Services Inc. will have a volunteer orientation session at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
There will be information about volunteer opportunities and how to make a difference in a senior adult’s life.
For more information, or to register, call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
Medicare workshop planned for seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
A volunteer is needed to do data entry two to three hours once a month. Flexible times between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.
Volunteers are needed to deliver frozen meals to 10 participants at an apartment complex every other Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon.
A volunteer is needed to clean coolers at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Volunteers are needed for one-on-one visits with seniors in the community and practice IMPROV, seated dance movements. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks.
The times are flexible and can be in the evening or weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Caregiver day out to be held Feb. 11
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Caregivers who need a break can join other caregivers for an outing to Black Mountain Chocolate Factory and lunch at a downtown restaurant. Transportation will be provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
There is no cost, but donations will be accepted. Limited respite care is available with advance registration.
Space is limited. Deadline for registration is Feb. 7.
For more information, or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
The day is sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Family Caregiver Support Program, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in Southwest Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener, and emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
