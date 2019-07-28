Shepherd’s Center to have food program
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will present a program titled “How to Eat Right for Your Blood Type” at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Dr. Lari Young of Thrive Integrative will discuss the value of eating right for your blood type. If you do not know your blood type, there will be a blood test to determine it for $5. Come early for the test.
The lecture is free, but registration is required for the lecture and blood test.
For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Medicare seminars scheduled Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars just explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required; call 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Group wants to hear about aging in county
Age-Friendly Forsyth will have community meetings to hear experiences and views on aging.
There will be a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Another meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
For more information or to register, call Arleatha Patterson at 336-701-1700 ext. 112 or email arleatha@forsythfutures.org.
Medicare workshop planned for Aug. 5
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Aug. 5 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Program on early signs of Alzheimer’s on tap
The Alzheimer’s Association, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Jerry Long Family YMCA are sponsoring a program on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons.
The program will discuss typical age-related changes, common warning signs, and resources that are available.
Registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/10signsWS8819.
For more information, go to www.alz.org/crf.
Workshops on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshops will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12, and Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. Participants may attend one or all of the workshops.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.
Caregiver day out to be held
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Holiday Retirement, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Lunch will be provided at Forsyth Court Retirement Community and the group will go to a movie at a local theater.
The afternoon is free, but donations will be accepted. Registration is required and can be made by calling Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217. There is limited respite care available with advance registration. The deadline for registration is Aug. 19.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
People who want to volunteer once a month to deliver Meals-on-Wheels on the same can be accommodated.
Volunteers are needed Monday-Friday on various routes to deliver Meals-on-Wheels.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals-on-Wheels in Kernersville on the second and fourth Wednesday, the pick-up location is Koerner Place Apartments.
Volunteers are needed on Mondays to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. The pick-up location is the Williams Adult Day Care Center, 230 Melrose St., Winston-Salem.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals-on-Wheels in the Kernersville area on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The pick-up location is Koerner Place Apartments.
Volunteers are needed to visit at least twice a month with seniors living at home in eastern Winston-Salem. Visit times are flexible.
Child volunteers are needed at the Williams Adult Day Center, 230 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, to play games, help with activities and socialize with participants. Volunteers with friendly dogs are also needed. Volunteer help is needed at lunch time.
Volunteers are needed to help with data entry, filing and making calls to participants.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold volunteer orientation session from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Volunteers are especially needed to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.