Shepherd’s Center Medicare counseling continues
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is providing telephone counseling for Medicare-related questions through the N.C. Seniors’ Heath Insurance Information Program for residents of Forsyth County.
This includes questions regarding enrolling in Medicare as a new participant or enrolling as a result of changes due to employment and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other Medicare issues.
The monthly Welcome to Medicare seminars held in collaboration with the Forsyth County Public Library system are currently suspended.
For more information, call 336-748-0217.
School retirees’ meetings canceled
The meetings and activities of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel have been canceled until Labor Day. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.
For more information, call the group’s president, Yvonne Williams, at 336-607-4134.
Shepherd’s Center annual used book sale postponed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem’s 33rd annual used-book sale that was scheduled for early May has been postponed until Aug. 27-29.
The fundraiser will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
The center is currently not taking book donations until further notice.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization’s programs to assist seniors in the community.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Hospice holding online fundraiser
The Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s “Big Hospice Raffle” fundraiser is now allowing online participation. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the agency, which provides end-of-life care to patients, including those who are uninsured or under insured.
The drawings are held daily, and will award two prizes each day to winners. The raffle will continue throughout April.
Raffle tickets are entered for a minimum donation of $10 each, and there are 60 chances to win, with more than $5,500 in cash and prizes. There will also be three surprise drawings.
Each day, the winning tickets will be reentered into the drawing and remain eligible throughout the month. Winners and their prizes will be announced daily at Facebook.com/mtnvalleyhospice.com.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/ways-to-give/big-hospice-raffle.
