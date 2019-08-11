Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program for the 17th consecutive year to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.
To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, when you check out and your card will be linked for the year.
The program runs from August to May.
Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases, including prescription drugs. This free program does not interfere with your VIC savings.
To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org.
Workshops on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshops will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. Participants may attend one or all of the workshops.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
People who want to volunteer once a month to deliver Meals-on-Wheels on the same day can be accommodated.
Volunteers are needed every day Monday through Friday to deliver meals. Various routes are available.
Volunteers are needed to visit at least twice a month with seniors living in eastern Winston-Salem. Visit times are flexible.
Volunteers are needed to help with data entry, filing and making calls to participants.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
READWS to hold info session Tuesday
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-723-4391, ext. 1509.
Free health program
to be held Tuesday
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “The Latest Updates from the Alzheimer’s Association’ International Research Conference.” The program will be presented by a team of researchers from the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
Veterans coffee to be held Thursday
A veterans coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St., in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.
The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free Starbucks coffee, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and conversation.
Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.
The veterans coffees are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care, formerly Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.
For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.
Medicare seminars
scheduled Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Medicare workshop planned for Aug. 28
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Caregiver day
out to be held
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Holiday Retirement, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Lunch will be provided at Forsyth Court Retirement Community and the group will go to a movie at a local theater.
The afternoon is free, but donations will be accepted. Registration is required and can be made by calling Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217. There is limited respite care available with advance registration. The deadline for registration is Aug. 19.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Tools for Caregiver
course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 at Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons.
The classes will be sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Groups sponsoring daytrip
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Ardmore Baptist Church’s Ardmore Journeys are sponsoring a daytrip to Wytheville, Va., on Sept. 30.
The trip will include visits to the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum, the Thomas Boyd Museum, and Big Walker Lookout. There will be a buffet lunch at the Bolling Wilson Hotel and shopping at the Country Store.
The coach will leave the church, located at 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, at 8 a.m. and return about 6 p.m. Parking is available at the church. Participants should arrive by 7:45 a.m.
The cost is $60 and checks should be made payable to Ardmore Baptist Church and sent to Beverly Whitfield, 2128 Leeds Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The deadline is Sept. 13.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in March and April.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45 and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor.
Registration is limited to 16 people and the registration deadline is Sept. 13.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.