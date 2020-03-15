Senior Services to hold volunteer sessions
Senior Services Inc. will have two volunteer orientation sessions to provide information about the organization and opportunities for volunteers. The first session will be at 1 p.m. Monday and the second session will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. The sessions will be held at the Senior Services building at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
For more information or to register for a session, call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program canceled
The Blue Moon Benefits Group’s “Welcome to Medicare” session scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons has been canceled.
For more information, go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D. No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
14th Street School alumni to meet
The Historical 14th Street School Alumni are looking for people who were students, employees and teachers to join them in 2020 for meetings.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 14th Street Community Center, 2020 E. 14th St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, call Alfred Harvey, 336-414-9241.
Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and the Forsyth County Public Library will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem.
Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Medicare Lunch and Learn to be held
Compass Financial Services will hold a Lunch and Learn workshop about Medicare on April 6 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshop will begin at 11:15 a.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans vs. Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave your contact information.
Shepherd’s Center to hold orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. April 8 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Volunteers needed for Dementia Care study
Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention is conducting a Dementia Care study to evaluate three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them.
Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of these three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care. The study leaders are hopeful that D-CARE will help improve the quality of life for people who have memory or thinking difficulties and their care partners.
For more information or to take part in the study, call 336-716-1716 or visit www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or as often as you would like to volunteer.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.