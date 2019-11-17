Senior Services to have volunteer orientation
Senior Services Inc. will have a volunteer orientation from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
There will information about volunteer opportunities and how to make a difference in a senior adult’s life.
For more information, or to register, call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
Veterans coffee to be held Thursday
A veterans coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St., in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.
The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free Starbucks coffee, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and conversation.
Information about resources and activities available to veterans and their families will be available.
Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.
The veterans coffees are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care.
For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
For more information or to make reservations, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels on various routes Monday through Friday.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Nov. 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Medicaid enrollment info session set
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services will hold enrollment sessions to help Medicaid beneficiaries choose a Prepaid Health Plan.
Each of the four Prepaid Health Plan Providers (United Healthcare, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Wellcare) will be available to provide information to Medicaid beneficiaries.
The Health Plan Providers will be in the first floor conference room of the DSS office, 741 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
State appointed Outreach Specialists are also at DSS to help Medicaid beneficiaries enroll in a plan from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns.
Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Study results to be shared
Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have information sessions to share the results of the Tranquil Moments II Study.
The sessions will be held at:
- 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
- 10:45 a.m. Dec. 13 at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
- 10:45 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Kernersville Senior Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
- 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville.
