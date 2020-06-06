Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization’s programs to assist seniors in the community.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
‘Intro to Medicare’ webinars scheduled
Compass Financial Services will offer a free “Intro to Medicare” live webinar at 10:30 a.m. Thursday as well as on June 18 and June 25.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and Part B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work, and more. It is recommended for people who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Medicare information webinar Thursday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online “Welcome to Medicare” educational webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday. The webinar is designed to answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare. It is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Topics will include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and also Medicare Part D drug coverage.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars June 18
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 18.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars on the basics of Medicare.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “original Medicare,” Medicare prescription-drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 22 through online and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Trained counselors will be available to answer general questions.
The session is free. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherds center.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.