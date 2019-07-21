Parkinson’s support group to meet Monday
Parkinson’s Forward, a support group for patients and their caregivers, will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Representatives from Right-at-Home home care will explain the services that they offer.
The meeting is free and registration is not required.
For more information, email Jim Nottke at nottke1@yahoo.com, or call 336-972-7091.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Medicare workshop planned for Tuesday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carver School Road Branch Library, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem.
Registration is required; call 336-748-0217.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The Disabled American Veterans’ local chapter needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Lunch and Learn workshop Wednesday
Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a Lunch and Learn workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The topic will be “Aging & Memory — What’s Normal and What Everyone Can do to Preserve Their Brain Health.”
Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, email rwright@brh.org or call 336-759-1044.
Senior Services will take vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles, with proceeds going to the agency’s programs that help older adults remain at home for as long as possible and to help them live with dignity.
For more information or to donate a vehicle, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
Shepherd’s Center to have food program
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will present a program titled “How to Eat Right for Your Blood Type” at 4 p.m. July 31 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Dr. Lari Young of Thrive Integrative will discuss the value of eating right for your blood type. If you do not know your blood type, there will be a blood test to determine it for $5. Come early for the test.
The lecture is free, but registration is required for the lecture and blood test.
For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Kernersville group needs volunteers
The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is looking for volunteers to help area adults who are aging and with disabilities. Spots area available for office assistants, drivers and handymen. Volunteers are also needed to visit with homebound clients.
For more information or to volunteer, call 336-996-6696 and ask for Audrey, or go to www.shepctrkville.com and complete a volunteer application.
Medicare seminars scheduled Aug. 1
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars just explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required; call 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Medicare workshop planned for Aug. 5
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Aug. 5 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Program on early signs of Alzheimer’s on tap
The Alzheimer’s Association, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Jerry Long Family YMCA are sponsoring a program on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons.
The program will discuss typical age-related changes, common warning signs, and resources that are available.
Registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/10signsWS8819.
For more information, go to www.alz.org/crf.
Workshops on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshops will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12, and Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. Participants may attend one or all of the workshops.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.