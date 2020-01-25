Parkinson’s support group to meet Monday
Parkinson’s Forward, a support group for patients and their caregivers, will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Rebecca Stockin, a speech-language pathologist with Wake Forest Baptist Health will be the speaker. She works with the Parkinson’s patient population at the outpatient rehabilitation clinic, handling speech-, voice- and swallowing-related concerns.
The meeting is free, and registration is not required.
For more information, email Jim Nottke at nottke1@yahoo.com or call 336-972-7091.
SECU Family House information session
The SECU Family House needs volunteers. The nonprofit operation provides patients and caregivers traveling to Winston-Salem for medical treatment a comfortable, affordable place to stay.
There will be a volunteer information session at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
- Assist with various data-entry and administrative-support functions in the accounting department. Days and hours are flexible. Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The position is at the Senior Services building at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
- Deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month.
- Deliver bags of groceries on the fourth Monday of each month, picking them up at the Senior Services Center, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Bags can be picked up anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Delivery time is about an hour.
- One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
In addition, Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www. seniorservicesinc.org.
Also, Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Medicare workshop planned for Feb. 3
Compass Financial Services will hold two Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Feb. 3 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans vs. Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars set for Feb. 6
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
Caregiver day out to be held Feb. 11
It’s All About You, a caregiver day out, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Caregivers who need a break can join other caregivers for an outing to Black Mountain Chocolate Factory and lunch at a downtown restaurant. Transportation will be provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
There is no cost, but donations will be accepted. Limited respite care is available with advance registration. Space is limited. Deadline for registration is Feb. 7.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
The day is sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Family Caregiver Support Program, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in southwestern Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, providing respite care for caregivers, running errands, being a good listener and offering emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed for memory-loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for their Dementia Care, or D-CARE, study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Annual pancake jamboree Feb. 21
The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on the lower level of Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
It is all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.
The jamboree is one of the longest-running annual charity events in the city and the only fundraiser the club holds. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth programs.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 13. Takeouts are available.
For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations from participants will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
