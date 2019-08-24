Parkinson’s support group to meet Monday
Parkinson’s Forward, a support group for patients and their caregivers, will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Charles Manning, a registered nurse with Apokyn, will be the speaker. He works with the Circle of Care on patient education and disease management.
The meeting is free and registration is not required.
For more information, email Jim Nottke at nottke1@yahoo.com, or call 336-972-7091.
Multiple myeloma support group to meet
A support group for patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of where they are being treated, and their family and caregivers will be held at noon Wednesday at the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, conference room 9-A.
For more information, go to winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program for the 17th consecutive year to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.
To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, when you check out and your card will be linked for the year.
The program runs from August to May.
Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases, including prescription drugs. This free program does not interfere with your VIC savings.
For more information about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
Volunteers are needed every day Monday through Friday to deliver Meals on Wheels. Meals are delivered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Various routes are available.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors living at home in eastern Winston-Salem at least twice a month. Visit times are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Medicare workshop planned Wednesday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Workshop on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have the last of its free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshop will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.
Medicare workshop planned for Sept. 9
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Sept. 9 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Medicare seminars scheduled Sept. 5
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Sept. 10 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Martha Hartley, the director of Moravian research at Old Salem Museum & Gardens. Her program will be The Salem in Winston-Salem. The illustrated lecture will explore the history of the Moravian community and legacy.
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 at Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Groups sponsoring daytrip
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Ardmore Baptist Church’s Ardmore Journeys are sponsoring a daytrip to Wytheville, Va., on Sept. 30.
The trip will include visits to the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum, the Thomas Boyd Museum, and Big Walker Lookout. There will be a buffet lunch at the Bolling Wilson Hotel and shopping at the Country Store.
The coach will leave the church, located at 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, at 8 a.m. and return about 6 p.m. Parking is available at the church. Participants should arrive by 7:45 a.m.
The cost is $60 and checks should be made payable to Ardmore Baptist Church and sent to Beverly Whitfield, 2128 Leeds Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The deadline is Sept. 13.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in October.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45 and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor.
Registration is limited to 16 people and the registration deadline is Sept. 13.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.