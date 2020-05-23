Online Memorial Day show Monday
Letters From Home will have an online Memorial Day show at 2 p.m. Monday on www.facebook.com/LettersFromHomeSingers/.
The show will include Rio Hiett, an Air Force veteran and a member of the band Madison Rising, and Tiffany Ashton, an award winning country artist.
The speakers will be Bernard L. Marie, a French World War II survivor and recipient of the American Legion’s highest non-veteran recognition, “The Patriot Award,” and Donnie Edwards, a former NFL linebacker who is the founder of the Best Defense Foundation.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Trained counselors will be available to answer general questions.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherdscenter.org.
Intro to Medicare webinars
Compass Financial Services will offer free “Intro to Medicare” live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “donut hole” work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Update on activities for veterans
The Veterans Coffees, sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care, have been canceled through at least July.
A special tribute breakfast scheduled for June 3 to recognize military corpsmen, medics and nurses has been canceled.
The Letters from Home 10-year reunion show has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 10. It will be held at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.lettersfromhomesingers.com or www.highpointtheatre.com.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization’s programs to assist seniors in the community.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars set June 4
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 4.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars on the basics of Medicare. For now, McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. The sessions will also explain Parts C and D.
The seminar is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Tools for Caregivers course to be online
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is now accepting registration for an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, a six-week course for people caring for a loved one.
Classes will take place by Zoom on Thursdays from June 4 through July 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Registration is required and class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217.
