Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Shepherd’s Center book sale canceled
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem’s 33rd annual used book sale previously scheduled for August has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 used book sale is scheduled for May 6-8 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles.
Proceeds benefit the organization’s programs to assist seniors in the community.
To learn more, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
