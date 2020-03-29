Senior woman with her caregiver at home

Mountain Valley Hospice to hold online fundraiser

The Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s “Big Hospice Raffle” fundraiser is now allowing online participation. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the agency, which provides end-of-life care to patients, including those who are uninsured or under insured.

The drawings will begin Wednesday, and will award two prizes each day to winners. The raffle will continue throughout April.

Raffle tickets are entered for a minimum donation of $10 each, and there are 60 chances to win, with more than $5,500 in cash and prizes. There will also be three surprise drawings.

Each day, the winning tickets will be re-entered into the drawing and remain eligible throughout the month. Winners and their prizes will be announced daily at Facebook.com/mtnvalleyhospice.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to /www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/ways-to-give/big-hospice-raffle/.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ program canceled

Blue Moon Benefits Group’s free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop scheduled for April 9 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem. has been canceled.

For more information, go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.

Military officers’ group cancels meetings

The Military Officers of America Association has canceled its monthly dinner meetings in April and May. The group does not meet in June, July, and August. Meetings are scheduled to resume in September.

