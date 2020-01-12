Military officers association to meet Tuesday
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its annual Christmas dinner/dance Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30. The cost is $25.
Martin Tucker, a photojournalist, will be the speaker. He will talk about his book, “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans — The Memories They Brought Home.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Free health program to be held Tuesday
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be Caring for the Care Partner: Understanding Behavioral Changes in Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The speaker will be Ed Shaw, M.D., M.A., (retired) director of the Wake Forest Memory Assessment Clinic — Counseling Program
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation Wednesday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Senior Services to have volunteer orientation
Senior Services Inc. will have two volunteer orientation sessions at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. The first session will ne from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and the second will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
There will information about volunteer opportunities and how to make a difference in a senior adult’s life.
For more information, or to register, call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Medicare workshop planned for age 65 and up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in Southwest Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener, and emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
