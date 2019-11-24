Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Medicaid enrollment info session set
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services will hold enrollment sessions to help Medicaid beneficiaries choose a Prepaid Health Plan.
Each of the four Prepaid Health Plan Providers (United Healthcare, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Wellcare) will be available to provide information to Medicaid beneficiaries.
The Health Plan Providers will be in the first floor conference room of the DSS office, 741 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
State appointed Outreach Specialists are also at DSS to help Medicaid beneficiaries enroll in a plan from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs civic organizations, company, and faith group volunteers to share a Meals-on-Wheels route as a team to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Deliveries can be once a week, once a month or any available time in between.
Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with data entry. The hours are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon will also host a free lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar N Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Pearl Harbor week program Dec. 4
Trellis Supportive Care will hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Week program from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Richard Childress Racing event room, 425 Industrial Blvd., Welcome.
A free breakfast will be provided by Trellis. All veterans will be recognized for their service to our country. There will be a Moment of Silence in remembrance of all WWII Veterans.
Susan Rudd, a 101-year-old Army WWII Veteran, will be the guest of honor. All women veterans are encouraged to attend to share the morning with Rudd and all veteran attendees.
Entertainment will be provided by Erinn Dearth from “Letters From Home.”
Guests are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys and children’s clothing to be donated to local Marine Corps League “Toys for Tots” programs.
No registration required.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
A workshop will be held Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required.
Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Free health program to be held Dec. 10
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “Age Well — Sleep Better! Solutions to common Sleep Problems in Older Adults.” The speaker will be Andrew Namen, MD, Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
Study results to be shared
Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have information sessions to share the results of the Tranquil Moments II Study.
The sessions will be at:
- 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville.
- 10:45 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Kernersville Senior Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
- 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
- 10:45 a.m. Dec. 13 at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
