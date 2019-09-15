Medicare workshop planned Tuesday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Veterans coffee to be held Thursday
A veterans coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St., in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.
The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free Starbucks coffee, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and conversation.
Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.
The veterans coffees are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care, formerly Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.
For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.
Medicare seminars scheduled Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Multiple myeloma support group to meet
A support group for patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of where they are being treated, and their family and caregivers will be held at noon Sept. 25 at the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, conference room 9-A.
For more information, go to winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar N Cue, Winston-Salem. There will be another presentation at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The presentations are intended to help people understand the basics of Medicare and the available options.
The program is free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-778-1070 or visit www.triadmedicare.com.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 at the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive. Tax preparation is also done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week. They should be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets before assignment to a preparer. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication, and complete the application.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
Senior Services is looking for 60 additional volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels to older adults in Forsyth County. In as little as 90 minutes per month, you can be a part of delivering hot, nutritious meals and warm smiles to older adults in our area.
Volunteers are needed to clean coolers at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
A volunteer is needed to help with data entry and assessments in the accounting department. A commitment of four to five hours per week is required.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org. For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Free grief support groups scheduled
Trellis Supportive Care will offer free grief support groups for adults beginning in mid-September. The groups will meet for six-weeks.
- Coping with the Death of a Parent will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Coping with the Death of a Spouse/Partner, the evening group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The morning group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.
- Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 336-331-1300.
Cruise information session
There will a Danube River Cruise information session at 2 p.m. Friday on the upper level of The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
The Shepherd’s Center is making plans with Mayflower Cruises & Tours to take an 11-day fall Danube River Cruise in October 2020.
Free airfare is included for those who sign up before Sept. 30.
For people who can’t make the information session, call Chip Reynolds at 336-414-6454 or contact him at chip@mayflowercruisesandtours.com.
Fall prevention workshop Sept. 26
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will observe Fall Prevention Week with a free tai chi for fall prevention program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
At 11:30 a.m. there will be a fall prevention presentation by representatives from Right at Home, In Home Care and Assistance.
For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Brookridge to hold open house
Brookridge Retirement Community will have an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Representatives will provide information and answer questions about the community. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
Brookridge is located at 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem. To register call 336-759-1044 or email Rwright@BRH.org by Sept. 18.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles, with proceeds going to the agency’s programs that help older adults remain at home for as long as possible.
For more information or to donate a vehicle, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
