Multiple myeloma support group to meet
A support group for patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of where they are being treated, and their family and caregivers will be held at noon Wednesday at the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9-A.
For more information, go to http://winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Tai Chi for Diabetes instructors wanted
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is looking for people who are interested in becoming Tai Chi for Diabetes instructors. The center plans to offer classes throughout Forsyth County at community centers, church programs, senior groups and similar sites.
The classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2020 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $240 before Jan. 24 and $260 after Jan. 25. CEU’s are available for 13 contact hours; CEU certificate adds $35 to the cost. Registration and payment fee includes Tai Chi for Diabetes instructor resource e-book and completion certification.
For more information about the Tai Chi for Diabetes program, call Susan Meny at 336-748-0217.
For more information or to register for the workshop, call trainer Bill Pickett at 865-567-4837 or email BillPickett20@gmail.com.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose the correct drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist with sign-ups.
Workshops will be held Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m. on those days.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
Cruise information session
There will a Danube River cruise information session at 2 p.m. Friday on the upper level of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
The Shepherd’s Center is making plans with Mayflower Cruises & Tours for an 11-day Danube River cruise in October 2020.
Free airfare is included for people who sign up before Sept. 30.
For people who can’t make the information session, call Chip Reynolds at 336-414-6454 or contact him at chip@mayflower cruisesandtours.com.
Fall prevention workshop Thursday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will observe Fall Prevention Week with a free program on how tai chi can prevent fall. It will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
At 11:30 a.m. there will be a fall-prevention presentation by representatives from Right at Home, In Home Care and Assistance.
For more details or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 at the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar-N-Cue. 109 S Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
Another presentation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The presentations are intended to help people understand the basics of Medicare and the available options.
The program is free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-778-1070 or visit www.triadmedicare.com.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive: and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets before assignment to a preparer. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Medicare workshop planned for Oct. 22
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
60 people to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County. In as little as 90 minutes per month, you can be a part of delivering hot, nutritious meals and warm smiles to older adults in our area.
- People to clean coolers for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Data entry and assessments in the accounting department. A commitment of four to five hours per week is required.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles, with proceeds going to the agency’s programs that help older adults remain at home for as long as possible.
For details or to donate a vehicle, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
