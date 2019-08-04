Medicare workshop planned for Monday
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Mondays at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Program on early signs of Alzheimer’s on tap
The Alzheimer’s Association, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Jerry Long Family YMCA are sponsoring a program on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons.
The program will discuss typical age-related changes, common warning signs, and resources that are available.
Registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/10signsWS8819.
For more information, go to www.alz.org/crf.
Workshops on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshops will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12, and Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. Participants may attend one or all of the workshops.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
People who want to volunteer once a month to deliver Meals-on-Wheels on the same day can be accommodated.
Volunteers are needed to visit at least twice a month with seniors living in eastern Winston-Salem. Visit times are flexible.
Volunteers are needed to help with data entry, filing and making calls to participants.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
READWS to hold info session Aug. 13
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-723-4391, ext. 1509.
Medicare workshop planned for Aug. 28
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Caregiver day
out to be held
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Holiday Retirement, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Lunch will be provided at Forsyth Court Retirement Community and the group will go to a movie at a local theater.
The afternoon is free, but donations will be accepted. Registration is required and can be made by calling Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217. There is limited respite care available with advance registration. The deadline for registration is Aug. 19.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The Disabled American Veterans’ local chapter needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Kernersville group needs volunteers
The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is looking for volunteers to help area adults who are aging and with disabilities. Spots area available for office assistants, drivers and handymen. Volunteers are also needed to visit with homebound clients.
Group wants to hear about aging in Forsyth
Age-Friendly Forsyth will have community meetings to hear experiences and views on aging. There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
For more information or to register, call Arleatha Patterson at 336-701-1700 ext. 112 or email arleatha@forsythfutures.org.
Senior Services will take vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles, with proceeds going to the agency’s programs that help older adults remain at home for as long as possible.
For more information or to donate a vehicle, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
For more information or to volunteer, call 336-996-6696 and ask for Audrey, or go to www.shepctrkville.com and complete a volunteer application.
Shepherd’s Center needs instructors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs warm water aerobics instructors and substitute instructors. These are contract positions.
For more information, call Susan Meny at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-588-8609.
Emotions Anonymous meets weekly
Emotions Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The group works toward recovering from emotional difficulties and is open to anyone who wants to improve their emotional health.
For more information, go to www.triadea.org/.