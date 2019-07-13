Medicare seminars scheduled Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare about signing up for Medicare Parts A and B and also covers Parts C and D.
The seminars are designed to inform participants about Medicare programs, and no solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Lexington hospice needs volunteers
Hospice of Davidson County needs volunteers 16-years-old and older for such jobs as providing companionship for patients and their families, greeting guests at the Hinkle Hospice House, serving meals or other administrative duties.
Orientation and training sessions will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 22-23 and July 29-30 at Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington. Applications and registration are required by Friday.
For more information or to register, go to hospiceofdavidson.org/volunteer, call Hillary Bennett, the volunteer services manager at 336-475-5444 or email hbennett@hospiceofdavidson.org.
Free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers Thursday
There will be a free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers program from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Trellis Supportive Care Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
The speakers will be Willetha King Barnette and Harold Barnette, the co-founders of the Institute for Family Caregiving, Inc. and co-authors of The Caregiver’s Secret. They write and speak on family caregiving and strategies to improve health care outcomes by helping families deal with aging and caregiving issues.
Lunch will be provided by Trellis. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The program is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
Tai chi classes at the Shepherd’s Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem will have Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 30. A new session will begin in August on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.
There is no cost for the class, but a $2 donation is requested.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Medicare workshop planned for July 23
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 23 at the Carver School Road Branch Library, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Lunch & Learn workshop July 24
Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a Lunch & Learn workshop from noon to 2 p.m. July 24.
The topic will be Aging & Memory — What’s Normal and What Everyone Can do to Preserve Their Brain Health.
Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, email rwright@brh.org or call 336-759-1044.
Shepherd’s Center to have food program
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a program “How to Eat Right for Your Blood Type” at 4 p.m. July 31 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Dr. Lari Young of Thrive Integrative will discuss the value of eating right for your blood type. If you do not know your blood type, there will be a blood test to determine it for $5. Come early for the test.
The lecture is free, but registration is required for the lecture and blood test.
For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
A volunteer is needed to deliver frozen meals every other Tuesday on the Goler route. Meal pick-up time is between 9 a.m. and noon.
People who want to volunteer once a month on the same route can be accommodated.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals-on-Wheels in Kernersville on the second and fourth Wednesday, the pick-up location is Koerner Place Apartments.
Volunteers are needed on Mondays to deliver meals on the Highlands route. Meal pick-up is at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. One pick-up is at the Williams Adult Day Care Center, 230 Melrose St., Winston-Salem.
Volunteers are needed to visit at least twice a month with seniors living in eastern Winston-Salem. Visit times are flexible.
Child volunteers are needed at the Williams Adult Day Center, 230 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, to play games, help with activities and socialize with participants. Volunteers are needed on weekdays for such minor repairs as painting, changing light bulbs and chair repairs. The times are flexible. Volunteer help is needed at lunch time.
Volunteers with Excel skills are needed. Volunteers are needed to help with filing and making calls to participants.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.