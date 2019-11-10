Medicaid enrollment info sessions set
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services will hold enrollment sessions to help Medicaid beneficiaries choose a Prepaid Health Plan.
Each of the four Prepaid Health Plan Providers (United Healthcare, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Wellcare) will be available to provide information to Medicaid beneficiaries.
The Health Plan Providers will be in the first floor conference room of the DSS office, 741 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 26.
State appointed Outreach Specialists are also onsite at DSS to help Medicaid beneficiaries enroll in a plan from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
READWS to hold info session Tuesday
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Tuesday at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Free health program to be held Tuesday
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “Exploring the Link Between Type 2 Diabetes and Alzheimer’s.” The speaker will be Shannon Macauley, Ph.D., an assistant professor of internal medicine at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Linda Darden, the CEO of Trellis Supportive Care and the topic will be “Helping our veterans live life as fully as possible.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Salemtowne fall lecture Tuesday
Salemtowne will hold the third of its fall distinguished lecture series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center — Smith Saal at Salemtowne, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem.
The speaker will be John Hutton, a professor of art history at Salem College. He has written several books including the recently released How to Draw the Presidents. He will discuss how to draw portraits of each U.S. President in four easy steps.
For more information, or to register email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Retired school personnel to meet
The November luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Wednesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14. The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be the Rev. Willie T. Ramey, the state president of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel. All retired educators are invited to attend.
If you wish to eat lunch, please make reservations by Wednesday. You may attend the meeting without having lunch.
For more information or to make reservations, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program offered
Blue Moon will have a free lunch and learn meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited and advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Free caregiver class to be held Thursday
A free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Representatives from PACE will offer a Caregivers Mechanics Class covering techniques for providing care to older adults with physical and/or cognitive limitations.
Lunch will be provided by IORA Primary Care.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The class is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs 60 volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Hearing loss seminar to be Tuesday
Carolina Hearing Doctors will host an educational seminar, “Dessert with Doc,” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at River Birch Lodge, 3324 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem. Dr. Scott Mills, an audiologist, will focus on the causes of hearing loss and options for treating it.
Complimentary dessert and drinks will be provided.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-2677. For more information, visit www.CarolinaHearingDoctors.com.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Friday, Nov. 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive: and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
