King Senior Center names new director
Paula D. Hall has been named the director of the City of King’s Senior Center. She will succeed current Director Suzan Garner, who retired Jan. 1.
Hall is a native of King, a graduate of South Stokes High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned degrees in psychology and biology. She was previously the executive director of Rose Tara Senior Living, a residential long-term community in King.
The King Senior Center is on the lower level of Recreation Acres Community Building, 107 White Road, King.
For more information about the center or its programs, call 336-983-0751 or go to www.ci.king.nc.us/seniorcenter.
Advance care planning workshop Tuesday
Trellis Supportive Care will hold its free monthly Advanced Care Planning Workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Education and Counseling Center on the Winston-Salem campus, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
Participants will learn about the advance care planning process, including the living will, health care power of attorney and the MOST form.
Trellis staff will review the documents, and participants will receive a free Got Plans? Resource Kit. Following the presentation, a Notary may be available for those wishing to notarize their documents.
A current, government-issued picture ID, such as a driver’s license, is required.
There is no charge for the program, although donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 336-331-1300.
Retired school personnel to meet
The January luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Wednesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14. You may attend the meeting without having lunch.
The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be Rona Klein, the manager of the Memory Care Unit at Salemtowne Westerly Place. Her topic is “Ten Signs of Memory Loss.” All retired educators are invited to attend.
If the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed for the entire day, the meeting will be canceled.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in Southwest Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener, and emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take about 90 minutes to deliver.
Volunteers are needed any time between 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, to clean coolers.
Volunteers are needed for one-on-one visits with seniors in the community and practice IMPROV, seated dance movements. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
