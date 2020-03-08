Free caregiver session to be held Thursday
A free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Dr. Edward Shaw, the founder and former director of the Wake Forest Memory Counseling Program, will speak on “The Eight Central Needs of Dementia Care Partners.”
Lunch will be provided by Age With Grace and ComForCare Home Care.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The session is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
There will also be a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. March 18 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available. The workshop is for educational purposes only. No solicitations will be made.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Free health program to be held Tuesday
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “Exploring Effective, Drug-Free Options for Treating Depression and Anxiety.” The speaker will be Gretchen A. Brenes, Ph.D. of the Wake Forest Baptist Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
READWS to hold info session Tuesday
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Tuesday at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Military officers group to meet Tuesday
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its monthly dinner meeting Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Brigadier General James R. Gorham, retired, author of “Sharecropper’s Wisdom; Growing Today’s Leaders the Old Fashioned Way.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Retired school personnel to meet
The March luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Wednesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m., and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14.
You may attend the meeting without having lunch. Lunch reservation deadline is Wednesday.
The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be Angela Hairston, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. All retired educators are invited to attend.
If the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed for the entire day, the meeting will be canceled.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
Senior Services to hold volunteer sessions
Senior Services Inc. will have two volunteer orientation sessions to provide information about the organization and opportunities for volunteers. The first session will be at 1 p.m. March 16 and the second session will be at 10 a.m. March 21. The sessions will be held at the Senior Services building at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
For more information or to register for a session, call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave your contact information.
Volunteers needed for Dementia Care study
Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention is conducting a Dementia Care study to evaluate three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them.
Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of these three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care. The study leaders are hopeful that D-CARE will help improve the quality of life for people who have memory or thinking difficulties and their care partners.
For more information or to take part in the study, call 336-716-1716 or visit www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
To deliver meals in Kernersville Monday through Friday. Meals are picked up at one of two locations in Kernersville about 10:30 a.m. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
To deliver frozen meals to Crystal Towers, 625 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Deliveries are made every other Tuesday. Meal pick-up is at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Deliver to Crystal Towers apartments by 9 a.m. for residents to pick up meals. Handing out the meals takes about 30 minutes.
One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child will receive a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Movement, music, and memory study
IMOVE is an innovative study about the effects of movement and social engagement on mood and balance for people with memory loss and those who care for them.
If you have two hours a week to try something fun and interactive together, the IMOVE study at Wake Forest Baptist Health might be right for you.
Participants report that the movement and social activities are energizing and a rewarding way to spend time together. All movements can be adjusted to you.
For more information, go to https://www1.wakehealth.edu/beinvolved/eng/studies/IRB00042460 or call 336-713-6683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.