Conference on Parkinson’s disease Saturday
The Parkinson’s Foundation will have “Let’s Talk About It: Symptoms Beneath the Surface,” an educational conference focused on non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
Speakers will include Mustafa Saad Siddiqui, M.D., FAAN, a professor of neurology and neurosurgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Jessica Amelia Tate, M.D., a movement disorders specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health and Lucie Marie Lauve, M.D., a neurologist at Novant Health. The conference is free and open to people with Parkinson’s, their care partners, health-care professionals and community members.
Lunch, also free, will be provided. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-817-4190 or go to www.parkinson.org/CarolinaTalk.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available. The workshop is for educational purposes only. No solicitations will be made.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Veterans coffee to be held Thursday
A veterans coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.
The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free Starbucks coffee, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and conversation.
Information about resources and activities available to veterans and their families will be available.
Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
- Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Kernersville Monday through Friday. Meals are picked up at one of two locations in Kernersville at about 10:30 a.m. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
- One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
In addition, Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child will receive a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
Annual pancake jamboree Friday
The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday on the lower level of Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
It is all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.
The jamboree is one of the longest-running annual charity events in the city and the only fundraiser the club holds. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth programs.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 13. Takeouts are available.
For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations. For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Alzheimer’s caregiver group to meet
The Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group of Clemmons United Methodist Church will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in the church parlor.
There will be information and an opportunity for caregivers to support each other.
The church is located at 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
For more information call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Medicare workshop planned for seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available.
Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Shepherd’s Center plans orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Feb. 27 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in March.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45,and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor.
Registration is limited to 16 people,and the registration deadline is March 1.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations from participants will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
