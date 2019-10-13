Veterans benefit program Tuesday
The James A. Coleman Disabled American Veterans Outreach Benefits Program will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Post 55, 111 Miller St., Winston-Salem.
Benefits entitlement information for all veterans and their families will be available. A service officer will be on site to answer questions. Families are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The program is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Robert G. Tate, Chapter #9.
Senior Services hosts volunteer orientation
Senior Services will have a Saturday volunteer orientation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at its office, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
Information will be available about Senior Services and volunteer opportunities.
Space is limited. Registration is recommended and can be made by calling 336-721-3411 or emailing hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org.
Intergenerational music class offered
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Veterans coffee to be held Thursday
A veterans coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St., in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.
The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free Starbucks coffee, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and conversation.
Information about resources and activities available to veterans and their families will be available.
Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.
The veterans coffees are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care.
For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Tuesday through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Friday, and Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Shepherd’s Center October activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has the following activities:
- Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The class is free but a $2 donation is appreciated. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217.
- Meditative Yoga for Renewal of Body and Mind will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217. The class is free, but donations are welcome.
For complete information about activities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs 60 volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County.
People are also needed to clean coolers for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Free caregiver class to be held
A free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Representatives from PACE will offer a Caregivers Mechanics Class covering techniques for providing care to older adults with physical and/or cognitive limitations.
Lunch will be provided by IORA Primary Care.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The class is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive: and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The presentation is intended to help people understand the basics of Medicare and available options.
The program is free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-778-1070 or visit www.triadmedicare.com.
Medicare workshop planned for Oct. 22
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Program on Medicare changes to be Oct. 24
The Shepherd’s Center and Salemtowne Retirement Community are offering What’s New in Medicare 2020 for individuals who are on Medicare.
The session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Saal at Salemtowne Retirement Community, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem.
There will be discussion about changes made in Medicare for 2020. This includes “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
For more information or reservations, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217. The reservation deadline is Oct. 21.
AARP driving class to be held
An AARP Smart Driving Class will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at Brookridge Retirement Home, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members.
For more information or to register, call Hillary McGee at 336-759-1044 or email hmcgee@brh.org.
Caregiver day out to be held
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Caregivers who need a break can join other caregivers for a tour and activity at Reynolda House and lunch at a restaurant. Transportation will be provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
There is no cost, but donations are accepted. Limited respite care is available with advance registration. Space is limited. Deadline for registration is Nov. 1.
For more information, or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
The day is sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
