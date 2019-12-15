Brookridge to have holiday activities
Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, will have the following activities in December:
At 7 p.m. Tuesday the Winston-Salem Girls Chorus will perform.
At 8 a.m. Dec. 23 there will be a Breakfast with Santa Claus.
For more information, call 336-759-1044.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take about 90 minutes to deliver.
A volunteer is needed every other Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, to give frozen meals to volunteers to deliver.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors in the community and practice IMPROV, seated dance movements. Visits are twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
