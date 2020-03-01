Annual art show, sale to aid meal program
Senior Services Inc. will hold its 10th annual “Art Show and Sale,” to benefit Meals-on-Wheels, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.
The free, one-day show will feature a broad selection of art. Proceeds will help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound older adults.
For more information, go to www.seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Medicare workshop planned for Monday
Compass Financial Services will hold two Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Monday at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans vs. Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Veterans’ coffees set this week
A veterans’ coffee will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing special-events room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Follow the “Veterans Coffee” signs.
A veterans’ coffee will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville.
The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care, formerly the Hospice & Palliative CareCenter. For more information call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D. No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11:30 a.m. March 10 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
There will also be a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. March 18 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available. The workshop is for educational purposes only. No solicitations will be made.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Free health program to be held March 10
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. March 10 in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “Exploring Effective, Drug-Free Options for Treating Depression and Anxiety.” The speaker will be Gretchen A. Brenes, Ph.D. of the Wake Forest Baptist Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
READWS to hold info session March 10
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon March 10 at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Military officers group to meet March 10
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its monthly dinner meeting at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Brigadier General James R. Gorham, retired, author of “Sharecropper’s Wisdom; Growing Today’s Leaders the Old Fashioned Way.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Retired school personnel to meet
The March luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held March 11 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14.
You may attend the meeting without having lunch. Lunch reservation deadline is Wednesday.
The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be Angela Hairston, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. All retired educators are invited to attend.
If the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed for the entire day, the meeting will be canceled.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Volunteers needed for Dementia Care study
Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention is conducting a Dementia Care study to evaluate three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them.
Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of these three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care. The study leaders are hopeful that D-CARE will help improve the quality of life for people who have memory or thinking difficulties and their care partners.
For more information or to take part in the study, call (336) 716-1716 or visit www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs.
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Kernersville Monday through Friday. Meals are picked up at one of two locations in Kernersville about 10:30 a.m. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
Volunteers are needed to deliver frozen meals to Crystal Towers, 625 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Deliveries are made every other Tuesday. Meal pick-up is at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Deliver to Crystal Towers apartments by 9 a.m. for residents to pick up meals. Handing out the meals takes about 30 minutes.
One-on-one visits are needed with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
In addition, Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child will receive a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Movement, music, and memory study at Wake Forest Baptist Health
IMOVE is an innovative study about the effects of movement and social engagement on mood and balance for people with memory loss and those who care for them.
If you have two hours a week to try something fun and interactive together, the IMOVE study at Wake Forest Baptist Health might be right for you.
Participants report that the movement and social activities are energizing and a rewarding way to spend time together. All movements can be adjusted to you.
For more information, go to https://www1.wakehealth.edu/beinvolved/eng/studies/IRB00042460 or call 336-713-6683.
