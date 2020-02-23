Alzheimer’s caregiver group to meet
The Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group of Clemmons United Methodist Church will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the church parlor.
There will be information and an opportunity for caregivers to support each other. The church is located at 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
For more information call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11:30 a.m. March 10 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
There will also be a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. March 18 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available. The workshop is for educational purposes only. No solicitations will be made.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Kernersville Monday through Friday. Meals are picked up at one of two locations in Kernersville at about 10:30 a.m. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
Volunteers are needed to deliver frozen meals to Crystal Towers, 625 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Deliveries are made every other Tuesday. Meal pick-up is at the Senior Services building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Deliver to Crystal Towers apartments by 9 a.m. for residents to pick up meals. Handing out the meals takes about 30 minutes.
One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Medicare workshop planned for seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available.
Trained counselors will be available to answer questions. The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Shepherd’s Center plans orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered. For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars March 5
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 5 at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D. No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in March.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45, and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor. Registration is limited to 16 people, and the registration deadline is March 1.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations. For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare workshop planned for March 2
Compass Financial Services will hold two Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare March 2 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans vs. Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
