Q: I do not meet with my book club in person anymore. Are there any options to do a virtual book club?
AC
Answer: You’re in luck! Virtual book clubs are a growing trend — especially since the pandemic has forced people to find new ways to connect with one another. Perhaps your book club could begin to meet online through social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram. If you are interested in expanding your book group you might want to participate with an organization that is well versed in virtual book clubs. We reached out to Jamie Rogers Southern, Operations Director of Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore, for some book club options. She shared the following information with us:
Not all Bookmarks’ events work virtually, but book clubs certainly do. We have had a lot of fun meeting on Zoom, a virtual meeting platform, which we have found to be very user friendly. You can use Zoom with a smartphone, tablet or computer, and if you have a camera function on any of those devices, you can see and be seen by the other attendees. Throughout this time of isolation, it has been a relief to see friends this way. I look forward to seeing my book club each month and discussing what we’ve read as well as how we are all doing. Being in a virtual book club has helped us all feel less lonely and that we are still part of a community.
Typically, Bookmarks hosts six virtual book clubs a month. Each club focuses on different subjects and reads different books. Here is a brief description of each:
- Book Buzz: This book club focuses on early books by established authors. We typically read works of fiction. Thursday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. we will discuss Brit Bennet’s debut novel “The Mothers.”
- Bookmarks Book Club: Our first-established book club has been meeting for five years and reads fiction and nonfiction. Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. we will discuss “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
- LGBTQ Book Club: This book club is in collaboration with Pride Winston-Salem and focuses on books by and about the LGBTQ+ community. We read fiction and nonfiction titles. Sunday, July 19 at 4 p.m. we will discuss “Mostly Dead Things” by Kristen Arnett.
- New Adventures Book Club: This book club was recently formed to explore different genres. Members read a new genre each month. This club is led by bookseller, Cat, and will meet on the last Saturday of each month.
- Romance Book Club: We read contemporary and historical romances and on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. we will meet to discuss “A Sweet Mess” by Jayci Lee.
- Well-Read Black Girl Book Club: This book club is the Winston-Salem chapter of the national book club. This book club will always be hosted by women of color, but people of all colors and gender identities who would like to reflect upon the reading and writing of women of color are welcome to join. On Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. we will meet to discuss “So We Can Glow,” short stories by Leesa Cross-Smith.
All Bookmarks book clubs are free and open to all and typically last one hour. To register for any of them, email info@bookmarksnc.org. Book clubs are also listed on our website bookmarksnc.org/book-clubs. We have listed on that page our Bookmarks-led clubs as well as all the community book clubs who have registered with us. Registered book clubs receive a 20% discount on book club titles. They receive advance access to event information as well as other perks. Some community book clubs are open to the public and have the contact information available if you’re interested in joining. To register your book club with Bookmarks, email beth@bookmarksnc.org.
Q: I know that the deadline for filing 2019 taxes has been delayed to July 15. Are there any free services available to help prepare your tax forms?
DW
Answer: The Forsyth Free Tax VITA (Volunteers In Tax Assistance) program, which is coordinated by the non-profit organization, Experiment In Self Reliance (ESR), has been a valuable local resource for help with tax preparation in recent years. The program offers free in person tax preparation for those families with household incomes of $56,000 and below. This year, due to necessary precautions being taken as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the program has some limitations.
In past years, services were offered at multiple locations but this year tax assistance is only being offered at ESR’s main office, located at 3480 Dominion St. Appointments for tax preparation are available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Clients can safely drop off their tax documents with tax greeters and wait in the lobby while their taxes are prepared. Taxpayers can also drop their documents off at the ESR office and schedule a time to pick up their completed tax forms. Call ESR at 336-722-9400 (ext. 164 or 172) to schedule an appointment and to get additional information. ESR requires that all guests wear masks during in-person appointments. In order to help maintain safe social distancing recommendations, limits have been placed on the number of people allowed in the lobby area.
In addition to the in person assistance through the program at ESR, there are also resources available for filing online. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide can help with tax preparation by connecting you with a volunteer to assist you with your taxes or by providing a software connection to help prepare your forms. All of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services are free (aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/). Furthermore, “my Free Taxes,” which is available through a partnership with United Way and H&R Block offers free online preparation and filing for federal and state taxes for those taxpayers with simple returns. Visit myfreetaxes.com for more information.
People in need of additional information can call the IRS office in Winston-Salem (336-659-2740) and/or the N.C. Department of Revenue (336-661-6800).
