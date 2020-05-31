Q: I see many people are going out without masks. Now that we’re in phase two of reopening, are we still supposed to wear them?
Answer: Wearing a mask or face covering is still important and perhaps even more so now as we are likely to be isolating ourselves less as we enter the next phase of reopening. With the loosened restrictions, we may find ourselves in closer contact with others, more often. Wearing a mask or face covering is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to loved ones and those who are vulnerable. By wearing a mask you are helping protect the people around you from potentially contracting COVID-19. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs, sneezes or talks. Wearing a mask helps prevent those droplets from spreading. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a significant portion of people are asymptomatic or show no signs of the virus, but can still transmit the virus.
Currently, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public or anywhere social distancing of six feet cannot be consistently maintained. Most grocery stores, retail stores and work places now require their employees to wear masks and strongly encourage guests to wear them as well. Wearing a face covering is advised when visiting with family you do not currently live with. The CDC recommends children wear a mask unless they are under 2 years old. You do not need to wear a mask when you are in your car alone, exercising outside alone, or with family members that you live with unless they are ill or have been exposed.
It it also important to make sure you are wearing your face covering correctly, to aid in limiting the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has a few key points to remember when wearing a face covering. Before putting on your face covering, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water; and remember to not touch or adjust the mask without cleaning your hands again. The mask or face covering should cover your nose, mouth and chin with no gaps between your face and mask. When removing the mask avoid touching your face or the front of the mask to limit cross contamination; taking the face covering off from the back or by the ear loops will help with this. Wash your hands thoroughly after removing the mask. The CDC suggests if you are wearing a face cloth covering that it have multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be washable. For tutorials on how make your own face covering visit cdc.gov.
Lastly, remember that using a mask or face covering is not a substitute for social distancing. As we interact with others in these uncertain times, wearing a mask properly is one way of doing our part to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community. For more frequently asked questions about wearing masks visit https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/7-things-you-really-need-to-know-about-wearing-masks.
Q: As I’ve gotten older, spring seems to cause my allergies to act up more. Is there anything that can reduce my allergy symptoms other than medication?
Answer: Unfortunately, allergens like pollen, are part of a package deal with beautiful spring weather. In addition, studies have found older adults are at a greater risk of allergic inflammation.
Here are some things you can do to keep your home free of allergens and minimize the impact of allergy season on your daily life.
1. Getting outside to exercise is important, but can aggravate allergies. Tune in to your local weather forecast. They usually include a pollen count. You can also check sites such as the National Allergy Bureau at aaaai.org for pollen counts in your area to decide if it is a good day to go outside.
2. Keep the outside world from coming in by always removing your shoes before entering your home. If you have been outside for an extended period of time change your clothes, wash your hands, and possibly shower to avoid having all those outside allergens brought into your home.
3. Watch out for indoor mold that can collect in the dishwasher, refrigerator pan, air conditioning system, or other items made of wood, paper, or cotton that sit in water for too long.
4. Try to keep your home free of allergens. Carpet collects dirt and dust easily. Be certain to vacuum carpeted areas on a regular basis. Area rugs should be shaken out and vacuumed as frequently as possible. When cleaning, always use a non-toxic cleaner, and remove excess books, magazines and other clutter from your sleeping area to reduce dust buildup.You can also use an air purifier to remove a large percentage of allergens in the air.
5. A pillow that is three years or older is likely holding dust mites. Get a new, hypoallergenic pillow with a case that you can take off and wash, and wash the pillow itself twice a year.
6. Many fruits can cause symptoms similar to grass or tree pollen reactions. If you are sensitive, place the fruit in the microwave for 10 seconds to deactivate the proteins, and avoid eating the peel.
Your best defense against allergies is a good offense. If you can prevent allergens from affecting you in the first place, you can avoid treating your allergies with medications that could possibly cause side effects. If you have any questions about your health concerns contacting your health care provider is always a good idea.
