Q: With everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, will Senior Services be having its Christmas in July item drive this year?
Answer: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of change and uncertainty in the world around us. The challenges presented by this have been amplified in the lives of some of our community’s most vulnerable members — especially older adults. Many seniors face significant challenges meeting their needs during “normal” times. When a global pandemic is added to the mix it can seem overwhelming. That’s why Senior Services and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank remain firmly committed to continuing with their annual Christmas in July item drive in order to help meet the needs of older adults participating in Senior Services’ programs.
Senior Services and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank have been partnering to collect household helps, comfort and care items such as shampoo, deodorant, razors, personal cleansing cloths, disposable under garments, paper towels, toilet tissues and shelf stable food for the past 17 years. While It can be hard to think of Christmas during this July heat, Senior Services and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank want to encourage the Forsyth County community to remember the needs of older adults year-round. After all, access to these necessities is critical for seniors aging at home; and this is an easy way for everyone to get involved in easing that burden.
Forsyth County residents are being asked to help by purchasing a few items from the Christmas in July Wish List, which can be found at seniorservicesinc.org. This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the item donation process has been adjusted. Starting June 22 and throughout the entire month of July, donations can be dropped in the big red boxes placed outside the main and Meals-on-Wheels entrances at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, each Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank will be hosting special donation events on Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Federal’s main branch, 201 S. Stratford Road and Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Federal’s Kernersville branch, 505 Pineview Drive or their Clemmons branch, located at 3701 Clemmons Road.
There are other ways to help, too. Throughout the month of July, you can donate toward the purchase of needed supplies to help support the community drive. Visit seniorservicesinc.org, click on “donate,” and designate the gift for “Christmas in July,” or mail a check to Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 with “Christmas in July” in the memo. For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: What is happening locally in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?
Answer: Today, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and it’s important for as many people to be aware of it as possible. The National Council on Aging estimates as many as 1 in 10 adults over the age of 60 is abused or neglected each year, and only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever comes to the attention of authorities. Elder abuse refers to intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual that cause harm to a vulnerable older adult. It comes in many forms, including neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial exploitation, abandonment and failure to intervene when there are signs of self-neglect. Individuals who have a dementia or mental health diagnosis, struggle with substance abuse, are socially isolated, or are living with poor health are more likely to be at risk for elder abuse than others.
Although these statistics seem disheartening, you can help fight elder abuse by educating yourself on the subject and watching out for signs that your loved ones or neighbors may be being taken advantage of or abused. The warning signs may depend on the type of abuse, but they can include bruises on the torso or head, slap marks, burns and blisters. You may notice a person has withdrawn from normal activities or that they seem fearful. You may also observe sudden changes in bank accounts, altered wills, or unusual bank withdrawals or checks written as loans or gifts. Signs of poor personal hygiene and/or inadequate nutrition could indicate that they are not taking care of themselves or being cared for properly.
If you suspect abuse, report it! You should call the police or contact adult protective services at your local department of social services. You do not need to prove that abuse is happening to make a report. The number for Forsyth County Adult Protective Services is 336-703-3503. For more information about elder abuse, visit the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging website, www.ptrc.org/elderabuse.
Locally, the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging is featuring a Virtual Elder Abuse Awareness event called Staying Safe While Staying at Home. Topics include keeping yourself safe from scams and fraud, talking to a friend who is in an unsafe situation, and staying engaged while you are at home. Speakers will be from a variety of area agencies that specialize in this work including the N.C. Attorney General’s office, Guilford County Family Justice Center, Family Services Inc., and The Evergreens Lifestyle Center. The event is Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. To register visit https://bit.ly/stayingsafeathomeNC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.