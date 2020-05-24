Q: I understand that May is National Stroke Awareness month. How do I reduce my risks of having stroke?
Answer: Unfortunately, strokes are all too common medical emergencies — especially as we age. May is National Stroke Awareness month, so now is the perfect time to begin taking steps to learn more about them and how to prevent them. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain (ischemic stroke) or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts (hemorrhagic stroke). Additionally, there are mini-strokes (transient ischemic attacks or TIAs) that result from restrictions to blood flow but whose effects are generally only temporary.
Recognizing the signs of a stroke early is important so that medical treatment can begin right away. Immediate medical care may minimize long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. The American Stroke Association has created an easy way to remember the warning signs with the acronym FAST, with each letter calling out a key sign of a possible stroke.
‘F’ stands for face drooping — is one side of a person’s face drooping?
‘A’ stands for arm weakness — can the person raise both arms or does one arm drift downward?
‘S’ represents speech difficulty — is the person’s speech slurred?
‘T’ stands for time to call — call 911 immediately if any of the signs of stroke are noticed.
In addition to the warning signs of FAST, other symptoms to watch for are sudden numbness, confusion, any trouble seeing or walking and the onset of a severe headache. If you are unsure if you or someone you know is having a stroke always seek medical attention.
Fortunately, there are several things that you can do to lower your risk of having a stroke. First, avoid excess salt in your diet. Extra sodium can contribute to high blood pressure which is a major cause of stroke. Also, decreasing your intake of fatty foods is important. Particularly, watch out for foods that are high in trans-fats which are used in many prepackaged foods to keep food fresher, longer. The amount of trans-fat is generally included on the nutrition label information for the product. Regular exercise as part of your daily routine can be key in reducing your stroke risk as well. This can include simple steps such as taking a brisk walk or occasionally taking the stairs instead of using an elevator. If you are a smoker, strongly consider stopping or at least reducing your smoking habit.
Changing long-term eating habits and activity levels is not always easy, but it’s possible. Scheduling an appointment with your physician to get your questions answered, talk more about reducing your risks, and to understand your current health status and come up with a plan to make changes is a great place to start. You can also visit the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org) for more information about strokes and steps to take to help prevent them.
Q: There is so much conflicting information online about COVID-19, how can someone know what’s true?
Answer: We have been inundated with news and information about the COVID-19 pandemic, which is understandable since it is the most significant health crisis the majority of us has ever seen. It is important especially during this public health crisis to be able to filter through and determine what news is real and accurate. That can be difficult at times because of the variety of places we get our news, such as social media where information can be more difficult to authenticate. Misinformation is easily spread, often unintentionally, over social media when people share posts and tweets without fact-checking. A recent study by Harvard University showed people were only able to identify misleading news about 30 percent of the time.
A little effort can go a long way to determine if the news you are seeing is bogus. First, check out the author’s credibility. In order to verify the trustworthiness of an online publication look for unusual domain names, especially .com.co. Take notice when you see the extra “.co” as it can distinguish between a legitimate website such as abcnews.com and an illegitimate site like abcnews.com.co. Checking if a site is secure by looking for a lock icon next to the website URL in your browser can be another clue in verifying a site is secure and legitimate. Also, consider who the author is and their credentials. Be leery when you see a celebrity writing for a little-known site or if their contact information is a Gmail address. Moreover, be sure the piece you are reading is not an opinion or satirical column. Keep in mind that just because a site is popular with your friends does not mean the content is always accurate or reputable. Sometimes authors have an agenda they want to push, a product to sell or to simply sow confusion.
Real news will be fact driven and objective. Another way to authenticate the news you are reviewing is to be sure to check the source of the information and citations in the article. A well-researched article should have substantial contributing sources and quotes. Facts from the article should be found on other sites to ensure the information is valid. If you are looking for information regarding the pandemic stick with trusted sites like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO).
Poor punctuation is another red flag your source may not be trustworthy. Watch for titles in all caps, dramatic punctuations, and misspelled words. Reputable sources have high proofreading and grammatical standards.
Lastly, if you still are not sure what you are reading is factual, you can visit a fact-checking website. A few good sites for this are Newsguardtech.com, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com, and Snopes.com. A little investigation can help you feel more confident in knowing what you are reading and possibly sharing is true.
