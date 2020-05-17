Q: Is May Older Americans Month? Why do we have this?
PR
Answer: Yes, May is Older Americans Month (OAM). Around the nation, older adults make their marks every day as volunteers, employees, employers, parents, grandparents, mentors and advocates. They offer their time, talents and experience to the benefit of our communities.
For 57 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize these contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens. Visit acl.gov/oam to learn more about Older Americans Month. This year’s OAM theme, Make Your Mark, highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities —everything from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action. In the spirit of this theme, here are a few ways to make your mark this May and all year long:
Volunteer your time. Volunteering may look a little different in light of the pandemic. There are two organizations coordinating with local nonprofits to compile volunteer opportunities, one is HandsOnNW and the other is Love Out Loud. Visit HandsOnNWNC.org or call (336) 724-2866. Opportunities at Love Out Loud can be found at LoveOutLoudWS.com or by calling (336) 747-3067. Both of these organizations offer contactless and virtual volunteer choices.
Share your story. There are so many ways to do this, from sharing with your grandkids stories of your past to writing a memoir. You may even consider taking an online class to learn how to express yourself with the arts or assemble a photo album of important moments in your life.
Get involved in your neighborhood. Join a homeowner or resident association, organize a phone tree to check on neighbors, or sign up for a virtual book club. You can use your green thumb to plant flowers in your yard or clean up the community park. These small roles can have a big impact.
Is there a special older adult in your life that you’d like to appreciate and honor? With May being Older Americans Month, coupled with the social distancing most of us are experiencing, now is the perfect time to recognize and reach out to older adults in your life. Send a card or small gift to someone to let them know you are thinking about them. Order a meal from a restaurant to be delivered to their home as a special treat. Flowers are always appreciated. Share fond memories or pictures digitally or through the mail. A simple phone call is free and always appreciated as well.
Q: I have been furloughed from my job because of COVID-19 and may need to withdraw on my retirement. Are there any changes in legislation recently passed to help with this?
Answer: These unprecedented economic times certainly have a lot of us looking for financial resources we may not have considered accessing before. Congress recently passed the CARES Act related to the coronavirus to ease restrictions on early withdrawals from eligible retirement accounts such as traditional and Roth IRAs, 401Ks and 403Bs, for individuals impacted by the pandemic. Normally, individuals who are under 59½ years of age are charged a 10% penalty for withdrawals from retirement accounts and they need to pay taxes, as well. However, to help people access these funds if needed, the CARES Act allows withdrawals of up to $100,000 from retirement funds without any penalty if the withdrawal is taken between January 1 and December 31, 2020 and for a qualifying reason related to the pandemic such as job loss or furlough, or if you, your spouse or dependent has been diagnosed with the virus. In addition, the normal mandatory tax withholding amount of 20% has been eliminated for these withdrawals. The CARES Act also allows taxes that are due on the amount you are withdrawing to be spread out over a three-year period starting in 2020. The withdrawal amount can be repaid to the retirement fund within three years and not be counted toward your annual contribution limit.
In addition to withdrawals from eligible retirement funds, the CARES Act has also eased restrictions on loans from these accounts. Normally, loans are limited to the lesser amount of $50,000 or 50% of the available account balance. The CARES Act has doubled these provisions to the lesser amount of $100,000 or 100% of the vested balance. These loans must be paid back within five years. Any loan under the provisions of the CARES Act must be made within 180 days from the enactment of the act or through Sept. 23, 2020. There is no income tax on the amount borrowed if the loan is paid back in the required five years. Similar to withdrawals, any loans under the CARES Act must include a certification of the reason for the withdrawal related to the pandemic such as a job loss or furlough or having you, your spouse or a dependent diagnosed with the virus.
The CARES act is a complicated piece of legislation that requires careful review and interpretation. These notes represent a few key elements of the act related to accessing retirement benefits. You can review more information about the CARES act at treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares. Before considering any withdrawal or loan from eligible retirement accounts, it’s wise to speak with your financial adviser or the institution that set up your investments. Though the economic impact of the coronavirus is forcing many people to explore all options, the effects of any withdrawals or loans on your longer term investment should be reviewed prior to making a withdrawal or taking a loan from retirement funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.