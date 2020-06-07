Q: It seems we are seeing storms sooner this year. How can I best prepare for hurricanes this year? Are there special things I need to consider given the pandemic?
LM
Answer: We reached out to David Wilson, who is the Greater Carolinas Region Community Disaster Preparedness Program lead with the American Red Cross for a response. He shared the following information:
The early arrival of Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha has heralded a new hurricane season with the National Weather Service predicting above normal activity. An average season produces 12 named storms, this year’s prediction is 13 to 19 named storms of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. This includes three to six major storms with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour. Peak hurricane season, when 80% of the potential storms occur, is from mid-August to late October. For many seniors, hurricane season compounds other challenges they may have such as diminished agility and stamina, hearing and vision issues, and dependence on medical equipment. Preparation can make a huge difference for older adults to better navigate emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic. Planning now is crucial.
Begin by first assembling two emergency kits. The first a “stay-at-home” kit includes at least two weeks’ worth of non-perishable food and water for each person in the home, a battery-powered rechargeable radio or hand-crank charger with a USB port, a cellphone and charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, toilet paper, moist towelettes, blanket, pet supplies and cleaning supplies. The second kit is an evacuation kit, which is considered a “3 day go-bag” of supplies you would need if you must leave your home. Like packing for a weekend trip, pack a set of clothes, cash, photocopies of important papers and IDs, prescription medication, and specialty items for pets. Don’t forget to include COVID-19 protective items such as hand sanitizer, face coverings, soap and disinfectants. If you own a car, gather emergency items for your vehicle, including jumper cables, flashlight, maps, first-aid kit, emergency flares and bottled water. Many of these items may already be in your home. Take time to see that they are in working order. Build your kit over time to help your budget. (Extra tip: on your birthday or special occasion ask your family for a hand-crank radio and cell-phone charger. It makes a great gift that you can really use.)
Next, create a plan. Become familiar with emergency plans that already exist in your community. A good place to start is your county’s Emergency Management Department. Emergency and weather alerts can be found on cityofws.org. Determine your evacuation route, or your community’s procedure for evacuating those without private transportation either to a shelter or out of the danger area. If you receive home care, speak with your case manager about their emergency plan. If you live in a senior community, become familiar with their disaster plans.
Then, talk with family and friends about your plan and discuss options, especially if you may need transportation to a safe place. Let them know your needs and ask them if they would be willing to help. Share your plan for each contingency. Designate one or two primary contact persons to coordinate information with the rest of your support team. Keep a written list of your key contacts with you. Talking with your support team will help you determine a plan that is right for you and everyone will better understand how they can help.
Finally, stay informed. Relief organizations like the Red Cross may open shelters if many people are impacted or the emergency is expected to last several days. Go to a shelter if your area is without power, floodwater is rising, your home has severe damage, or you are directed by officials. Keep your primary contacts aware of your location. Red Cross shelters will meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines including having face coverings available if you do not already have one, providing space between cots to meet social distancing requirements, and following proper cleaning guidelines.
Once the storm has passed let your contacts know that you are safe. If you have lost power, disconnect your electronics and major appliances to avoid damage by a power surge when power is restored. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. When the cleanup begins, beware of high- pressure sales, unsolicited requests for financial information, and services provided with no contract.
Disasters often cause distress and can manifest as physical, emotional or mental reactions. Keep a positive attitude by focusing on the ways you successfully coped in previous situations and remind yourself you can cope now. Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions; however, planning can ease some of that anxiety. Please visit redcross.org/coronavirus for more information on coping with stress, planning for emergencies, and other helpful resources.
Q: With summer fast approaching is there anywhere seniors can get a low or no cost fan?
JB
Answer: As we enter into summer, the heat and staying cool will be a growing concern for some of our community’s most vulnerable residents. In an effort to reduce the risk of heat related illnesses the Forsyth County Department of Social Services (DSS) is gearing up their Operation Fan Heat Relief program which provides boxed fans to people in need. The program is intended to provide a more comfortable living environment and reduce heat related illness. To receive a fan you must be a resident in Forsyth County, and either be 60 years of age or older or be living with a disability and have a home situation where a threat to your health and wellbeing exists.
The Forsyth County DSS building is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but a drive-thru pick up for people needing fans has been set up in the parking lot at 741 North Highland Ave., Winston-Salem for June 23, 24, and 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fans are only available while supplies last.
In addition, reusable masks will also be available through the Mask The City Initiative for seniors and residents living below the poverty level at this drive-thru on the 23, 24, and 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. These masks are also only available while supplies last.
If you would like to see if you are eligible, have questions, or if you are unable to come to DSS to pick up a fan during their drive through event you can contact them at 336-703-3501.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.