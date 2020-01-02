A federal judge’s decision to temporarily block North Carolina’s voter ID law won’t be appealed until after the March 3 primary, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced in a statement late Thursday.
“In the federal litigation over North Carolina’s photo identification voting requirement, the North Carolina Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s recent decision to enjoin the law pending a trial,” Stein said in the statement.
Stein added that the appeal won’t be filed until after the March primary to avoid, among other things, voter confusion.
U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs issued a decision Tuesday that officially blocked North Carolina’s voter ID law from going into effect during the March 3 primary. The ruling means voters will not have to show photo ID in order to cast a ballot in the primary elections.
Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger had urged Stein to request a stay of Biggs’ decision and to seek an appeal.
They have also strongly condemned the ruling, particularly the part that said Republican leaders had discriminatory intent in passing it.
They have noted that a black Democrat, Joel Ford, was one of the legislation’s authors. Biggs noted in the opinion that Ford had admitted in a deposition that he was considering switching political parties at the time of the bill’s drafting.
Local Republicans, starting at the Forsyth County Government Center and ending at the federal courthouse, where Biggs has an office, held a protest Thursday over Biggs’ decision.
“I’m so mad, I could spit,” Lee Haywood said in a video posted on the Forsyth County Republican Party’s Facebook page. He added that he would not spit and urged people to get even at the polls.
The N.C. NAACP and several local chapters, including the Winston-Salem chapter, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law, which was approved in December 2018.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation, but state Republican legislators, who still had super majorities in both the House and the Senate, overrode Cooper’s veto.
In her decision blocking the voter ID law, Biggs cited North Carolina’s “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression stretching back to the days of slavery and Jim Crow.” She said that the state’s most recent history provides evidence on whether the voter ID law has racially discriminatory intent and whether it would have a disproportionate impact on minority voters.
North Carolina Republicans have tried several times, first in 2011 and again in 2013, to pass a photo ID law.
In 2013, a limited photo ID bill sat in committee for months until after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required certain states and counties to get prior approval before passing changes in election laws.
After that decision, state Republican leaders rapidly approved House Bill 589, which not only required photo IDs but also eliminated same-day voter registration, cut the number of days for early voting and prohibited county election officials from counting out-of-precinct ballots.
Opponents of the law said the very measures Republican legislators either curtailed or eliminated were disproportionately used by black voters. The law was challenged in federal court, and in 2016, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck the law down, finding that Republican legislators had racially discriminatory intent in passing the law.
Biggs said in her ruling that racially discriminatory intent was at least one motivating factor for Republican legislators to pass the new voter ID law in 2018.
“The preliminary evidence demonstrates a clear likelihood that Plaintiffs will establish that discrimination was behind the law,” she said in her decision.”S.B. 824 (the voter ID law) was enacted against a backdrop of recurring state-sanctioned racial discrimination and voter suppression efforts — both in the far and more recent past — and the state’s polarized electorate presents the opportunity to exploit race for partisan gain.”
Stein said in his statement that the appeal will be filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A trial on the federal lawsuit is still pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.