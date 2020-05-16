After four days of record increases in COVID-19 cases, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported just five new cases of the virus Saturday morning.
The five new cases bring the county's total to 621, according to the county health department. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 627 cases in Forsyth County, and it's not clear why it is counting more cases. The state's case totals for the county have typically lagged behind the county data.
Of Forsyth County's 621 confirmed cases, 236 of the patients have recovered, according to the county health department. The majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 will not require hospitalization or intensive medical care.
Two-hundred and twenty-one of county's 621 cases were added between Tuesday and Friday of this week.
While new cases in Forsyth County remained low, Saturday was North Carolina's largest single day increase in new cases to date, with 853 new cases announced.
The state reported 7,039 coronavirus tests were completed Friday, and approximately 12% were positive. The amount of testing done Friday was significantly lower than Thursday when more than 12,000 people were tested.
N.C. Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has previously said anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 tests being completed a day is sufficient.
It is not known how many people in Forsyth County have been tested this week or how many people are hospitalized. The county health department releases the previous week's figures on Mondays. Last week, the county reported nearly 400 tests, and about 25% of them were positive. As of May 3, 16 people were hospitalized because of the virus in the county.
The state's COVID-19 death toll sits at 652, with 11 more deaths announced Saturday morning. In Forsyth County, seven people have died due to the virus. Neighboring Guilford County reports at least 47 deaths.
Guilford County has had multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
