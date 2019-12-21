Christmas lights frame the porch at the corner of Wright and Main streets. A lighted blue and white cross hangs from the chain links, flanked by a white poinsettia on one side, a teddy bear on the other.
Underneath it all is a photograph of 15-year-old Olajuwon Tillman. This is the spot he died Monday night.
In Tillman’s last moments he was comforted by a stranger, Brenda Anteletoto, who held the boy until police arrived. He wasn’t dead yet, but he wasn’t “here” when Anteletoto came running out of the house, she said. She stayed by his side until the fifth or sixth officer arrived on the scene and she was told to go back to her house.
“He got shot in the head,” she said.
On Saturday night, she passed out candles to people at a vigil for a teen she only knew in death.
On Monday, Tillman got in a fight with another boy at Parkland High School, according to Winston-Salem police and Tillman's family members. At some point after school, the boy Tillman fought came to his neighborhood with a group of people and fought Tillman, family members said. During the fight, someone started shooting. When the shooting stopped, Anteletoto came outside.
Two hours before his death, one of Tillman’s grandmothers had dropped him off at home after doing his Christmas shopping at the mall. He asked for some shoes this year, his favorite.
“That boy was mine,” Jamesina Campbell, Tillman’s paternal grandmother, said. “This is worse than a broken heart. My heart is shattered.”
Anteletoto stood on her side of the fence as some 75 people gathered on the other side to cry and to pray while remembering Olajuwon. His English teacher came. So did some of his classmates and one of his elementary school teachers, too.
His two grandmothers spoke, as did the Rev. Waymon Monroe, who led the group in prayer, telling those gathered the Lord had dispatched his angels to come and heal the brokenhearted.
All through it, Tillman’s mother, Korona Wolfe, sat in a chair at the center of the vigil, facing her son's makeshift monument and cradled a candle. For a long while, she didn’t say anything, crying in silence instead.
It wasn’t until the end that Wolfe got up to speak. Leaning on a walker because of a broken ankle, she spoke of her sadness and the hurt she feels.
“They took away my best friend,” Wolfe said. “I feel like the God in me won’t let me hate the people who did this.”
On Tuesday, sitting in her living room at her house on Patria Street, Wolfe talked about her other son, Kayshawn Windley, Tillman’s little brother. He is 12-years-old, and he went to school the day after his brother died. He wanted to make the basketball team, and Tuesday was the last day of basketball tryouts. Making the team would make his brother happy, Windley had told his mother.
“Kayshawn told me that Olajuwon was always on him to stay in school,” Wolfe said to the crowd.
A sixth-grader, Windley has big dreams. He’s a good shooter, and he wants to play small forward for his team. That’s the position Windley’s favorite player, LeBron James, plays. Eventually he wants to play for Duke University, Windley said.
It was at the spot of Tillman’s passing, that Wolfe got to simultaneously be a mother in mourning and a mother full of pride. Windley wound up making the Flat Rock Middle School basketball team. Olajuwon would be happy.
A week of violence
In total, five people died this week. Three others were beaten. Two others, including a police officer, were injured in shootings. This week pushed Winston-Salem to 30 homicides on the year, compared to 26 in all of 2018. There’s still 10 days left in 2019.
All five people killed this week, whether self-inflicted or by police, died in an act of gun-violence. It’s the greatest challenge facing law-enforcement in the nation, let alone Winston-Salem, according to city Police Chief Catrina Thompson.
“We are all experiencing unacceptable levels of gun violence,” Thompson said Friday afternoon after a shooting at a Winston-Salem public works building. “This morning, it again became prevalent in our city.”
Police are on track to seize 1,000 guns off the streets this year, Tollie said. In 2018, police seized about 700. There’s a whole unit in the police department devoted to getting guns off the street now. But the gun-violence continues.
So far, 24 of the city’s 30 homicides have been gun-related. In 2018, there were 20 gun-related homicides, and in 2017, there were 19.
Police have not made any arrests in Tillman’s death. However, police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said Tillman’s death may be the result of gang-related violence, but could not say so with certainty. Police are working to track down witnesses and run ballistic evidence from the scene.
On the outskirts of the city, a 91-year-old woman died Monday at the hands of her son, police said. Police found Helen North dead of a gunshot wound in Ebert Road home. Officers found her son Eric, 62, dead, too. He had shot himself.
Officially, police say they think the same gun was used to kill both, but they want the ballistic tests back to be certain. In private, investigators say it was a murder-suicide. They haven’t shared a motive.
In addition to the deaths, police went to a home Monday on Sprague Street where three people, including another 15-year-old, were beaten, stabbed and shocked with a taser. A fourth, Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo, was kidnapped. Police said the home had been used for drug trafficking and to store the money made from selling them.
Winston-Salem police, in addition to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, are still looking for Fregozo. His kidnappers, a group of three men in dark clothes, left the home in a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Suburban.
On Thursday, two Winston-Salem sanitation workers, Terry Lee Cobb Jr. and Steven Haizlip got into a fight while on the job.
Haizlip came to work Friday morning, and just before dawn, he walked into the Johnson Municipal Services Center with two handguns and shot Cobb to death. Police called video evidence of the shooting “conclusive.”
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. In the process of killing Cobb, Haizlip shot another of his coworkers, 60-year-old Curtis Reynolds, seriously injuring him. Cobb worked for the city for 20 years, worked part-time with UPS in the afternoons, had three children — his youngest just turned 12— and a wife. Cobb was 48.
Haizlip, 61, ran out of the building and encountered four police officers. He fired at the officers, shooting police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice, before the four officers returned fire and killed him. Sloan went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and immediately underwent surgery for his wounds. He is expected to be OK.
Later, at a Friday afternoon press conference, Winston-Salem police Capt. Steven Tollie said Haizlip and Cobb had a long-running dislike of each other. He didn’t know why.
Shootings in the workplace have become common in America, and as such, workers are being trained on what to do: Run, hide or fight. Thompson asked Winston-Salem residents to watch a YouTube video by the same name in order to aid their preparedness.
Police aren’t sure if Haizlip legally possessed the firearms. Investigators don’t seem to know where teens in street gangs are getting their guns, either. Maybe they’re stolen in auto break-ins, maybe they’re from straw purchases — where someone with a clean record buys the gun and passes it along. On Thursday, sitting behind his desk and coping with a sore throat, Tollie is asked if he knows where the guns are coming from.
“That’s the million dollar question,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.