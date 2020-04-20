There will be pomp at Winston-Salem State University on May 8, but the circumstance will be virtual for the class of 2020.
The university has postponed its traditional May 8 commencement ceremony, but it will use that same date for an online event to celebrate its newest graduates.
Don’t call this a virtual commencement, however. Winston-Salem State still plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony sometime later, though it hasn’t yet picked a date.
Winston-Salem State, like other colleges and universities, moved classes online in mid-March, closed down most of its campus and postponed commencement in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. A month later, it’s still unclear when North Carolina will once again permit large gatherings such as college graduations.
Though the coronavirus has interrupted campus life, the disease won’t stop Winston-Salem State seniors and graduate students from earning their degrees. Campus leaders decided they still should be honored on the usual date.
“We did not want May 8, which is their scheduled graduation date, to go by unceremoniously,” Letitia Wall, assistant provost for academic affairs and a co-chairwoman of the university’s commencement committee, said Monday. “So much has been taken away from our students, and we did not want to contribute any more to this disruption.”
“Virtual Voices: The Class of 2020 Celebration” will recognize students who earned their degrees last summer, last fall or this spring.
The online event will start with a video that highlights the 2019-20 academic year at Winston-Salem State. After that will be pre-recorded messages from Chancellor Elwood Robinson, senior class president Jarrett Goins and William Gibson, a senior and Student Government Association president.
Next are the graduates. The virtual celebration will feature a picture of each graduate who chooses to take part along with their name, degree, major and a quotation they pick.
That will be followed by a short video recorded and uploaded by the graduate before the ceremony. Each graduate will have up to 12 seconds to thank their parents, professors and friends — and whatever else they’d like to say to an online audience.
Graduates will appear in alphabetical order, and their names will be read aloud — just like at a traditional commencement ceremony.
The university is encouraging graduates to wear their caps and gowns if they’ve already ordered them. If not, graduates can put on WSSU gear, outfits in the school colors of red, white and black or some other ensemble that shows off their personality.
WSSU usually awards about 1,300 degrees each year, and about 900 new graduates and their families take part in the annual commencement held each May at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
As of mid-afternoon Monday, about nine hours before the sign-up deadline, about 300 graduates had said they would participate in the virtual event.
Organizers expect a last-minute rush to increase that number.
The event will be aired on the university’s YouTube channel at noon on May 8 and can be watched afterward.
WSSU is working with a pair of companies, MarchingOrder and StageClip, that produce virtual ceremonies. Wall said the cost of the event won’t exceed $15,000, which is the amount the university had budgeted to bring a keynote speaker to the postponed May commencement.
Goins, who will earn his degree in health care management, said the university listened to students as they planned what he called “a great acknowledgement” of the class of 2020. He said he expects graduates will use the online celebration to shine a light on the university.
“I think we’ll leave a legacy with this celebration,” Goins said. “I really appreciate how the university can transition so quickly to an online presence and still look good while doing it.”
