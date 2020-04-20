A few highlights from Friday's meeting of the UNC Board of Governors.

LEMONADE: That’s what artists at Winston-Salem State University have made. When deprived of …

Faculty members in animal sciences, Spanish, sound design and art at the state universities in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have won the 2020 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

UNC System schools are starting to issue housing and dining rebates, and the U.S. Department of Education announces how much each college and university will get in federal stimulus money.

OTHER WINSTON-SALEM SCHOOLS

Winston-Salem's three other four-year colleges and universities also have postponed the in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for May. Here are dates and details of virtual celebrations of the class of 2020:

UNC School of the Arts: Virtual tribute planned for 10 a.m. May 9; an in-person ceremony will be held "when it is safe and feasible to do so," a university spokeswoman said Monday. UNCSA expects to award about 280 undergraduate and graduate degrees and 11 professional artist certificates in May.

Wake Forest University: Virtual celebration scheduled for May 18; in-person commencement will be held at a later date.

Salem Academy and College: Virtual conferring of degrees and diplomas will take place at 10 p.m. May 23 (college) and 9 a.m. May 30 (academy). In-person ceremonies will be held later.

