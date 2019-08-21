For most, visiting the dentist isn’t the most pleasant experience, but for Matthew Errett, it may very well be what saves his life.
After a yearlong search for a kidney donor and a battle with end-stage kidney failure, Errett will receive a kidney today from his dentist of 13 years.
“I didn’t expect the surgery to happen so soon, but I’m excited about getting off dialysis and living my life,” said Errett, 25, who found out about the surgery last week. “I’m just surprised he turned out to be the one for me. It’s very nice and generous.”
At a dentist appointment earlier this year, Dr. Dan Driscoll learned he and Errett had the same blood type and began clipping out stories from the Journal about Errett’s need for a donor.
Errett — who contracted the E. Coli bacteria at a Winston-Salem day care necessitating a kidney transplant at age 2 — began searching for a new kidney last year after his kidney declined to about 10 percent functionality.
As donors for Errett continued to fall through — with one scheduled transplant surgery derailed after the donor got kidney stones — Driscoll decided to get tested in July to see if he was a match.
“Matthew was very blessed to get a kidney when he was 2 years old, and we’re equally blessed about this happening,” said father Greg Errett, was was ruled out as a donor for his son and who has been a patient of Driscoll’s for 20 years. “Dr. Driscoll already knew about dialysis and what it’s like to not be able to give a kidney to someone you love.”
Pay-it-forward
Driscoll’s decision to donate was rooted in his own experience watching his 79-year-old father, John, deteriorate with kidney disease and search for a donor.
Driscoll, a father of three, was tested last year, but was not a match for his father, who has Type-O blood.
He hopes his pay-it-forward gesture in donating to Errett will inspire someone to do the same for his father.
“God graced me with two wonderful healthy kidneys, and every life experience has brought me to this point,” Driscoll, 51, said. “I’d like to think I was this really heroic human-being, that even if my dad wasn’t on dialysis that I’d be stepping up to give Matthew a kidney, but I’m human and selfish like anyone else.”
Driscoll said he doesn’t want his benevolence to be interpreted as heroic and that he only hopes his donation will bring awareness to the need for living organ donors.
More than 100,000 patients in the United States are on the kidney transplant list, but the number of kidneys available for transplant each year — through deceased and living donors — hovers around 20,000, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
The average wait time to get a kidney is about three and a half years, but many patients don’t have time to wait.
The same day Driscoll was determined to be a match, Errett’s friend died of kidney failure.
“My dad is already thinking he won’t get one and says he’s lived a good life,” said Driscoll, who works at Enlighten Dental Care. “Seeing my dad suffering does not feel good.”
Driscoll encouraged people to consider donating, noting that the transplant recipient’s insurance pays for the procedure and that as a donor, should he ever need a kidney, he would be bumped to the top of the list.
Thursday’s surgery will necessitate only a one-night stay in the hospital for Driscoll: a small price to pay for the better quality of life Errett will receive, he said.
Driscoll said he’s watched his father struggle with dialysis since June 2018, and wouldn’t wish it on anyone.
“Dialysis isn’t a death sentence but it’s not a spa treatment either,” said Driscoll. “It’s like having to get the oil on your car changed three times a week and then sitting in isolation and being really tired.”
'Get back to living my life'
Errett is well-versed in the hardship of dialysis and has been undergoing hemodialysis, a process that cleans his blood, every other night for the past few months.
Not having to partake in the grueling four-and-a-half hour process and dealing with the ensuing fatigue is one of the many perks of getting a new kidney.
“My first goal after surgery is just to get well, get out of the hospital and then, after recovery, get back to living my life,” said Errett, who became legally blind at age 8 after complications from anti-rejection medications. “It might not be a big deal to a lot of people, but one of the things I’ve always wanted to do is to go to the Asheville Pinball Museum.”
Errett said he plans to make the best of the new kidney by re-enrolling at Winston-Salem State University after having to take a semester off during dialysis.
He hopes to get involved in the school’s theater productions and dreams of one day opening a jazz dinner club in Winston-Salem or pursuing an acting career, he said.
His mother, Carmen Caruth, said she is grateful to Driscoll and all the people who were tested as possible matches.
“The response has been unreal. People we didn’t even know were reaching out to get tested,” Caruth said. “It really has opened my eyes to the depth of compassion that people have and the level of generosity that there is out there.”
The many people who were not a match for her son could be the match someone else needs to live or get back to normalcy, she said.
While a kidney transplant is not a forever-solution for Errett, it is expected to last about 10 years, she said, adding that his first kidney donation lasted him almost 23 years.
“It feels like this has been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s a good happy ending to a long journey.”