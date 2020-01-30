With 22 fires through the first 28 days of 2020, Winston-Salem’s firefighters are asking the city’s residents to exercise caution in order to prevent future fires.
Whether its because of an overloaded outlet or someone falling asleep with a lit cigarette, Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Kevin Shore said most of the structure fires thus far in 2020 were easily preventable.
Of the 22 fires, eight were a result of unattended cooking, seven started from overloaded electrical outlets and four started because of “discarded smoking materials.”
Some of the electrical fires started because someone had a space heater plugged into a power surge strip along with other electrical devices, Shore said. While heaters are commonly used in winter months because of the cold, surge protectors aren’t designed to handle the electrical current a space heater constantly requires, leading to a circuit overloading.
Recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, or discolored wall outlets, may be a sign that the circuit is overloading, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
When it comes to kitchen fires, Shore and Belcher say smoke detectors and stove top fire suppression canisters can help prevent almost all kitchen fires from growing out of control.
“If those people had (suppression canisters) there would be smoke in the house but not as much fire damage,” Belcher said.
Sometimes, Shore said, the same person will have multiple kitchen or cooking fires over several years, which can be frustrating.
In 2019, the city’s fire department responded to 226 structure fires for the year, or one every 38 hours. Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Christopher Belcher said the amount of structure fires in Winston-Salem is higher than the national average.
Because of that number, firefighters often find themselves over extended. One house fire requires about one-third of the fire department to respond, Shore said, leaving the rest of the city underserved.
In total, Winston-Salem has 19 fire engine companies, five ladder truck companies and one rescue team. For comparison, Greensboro’s fire department has 24 fire engine companies and 11 ladder truck companies.
There is also a staffing disparity between the two departments, as Winston-Salem has, at minimum, 89 firefighters working on a daily basis, whereas Greensboro has at least 151 firefighters working on a daily basis, Shore said. The additional resources means more time to do fire prevention education and increased fire coverage for Greensboro’s residents.
Additionally, education on fire prevention doesn’t seem to be as important to the general public as it once was, Belcher said.
“I think they’re not as educated well in fire safety,” Belcher said. “We would go to schools and provide information on fire safety, and nowadays all they want to do is see the fire truck. We’ve tried to push it out, but it’s difficult to do.”
The fire department will install suppression canisters for residents in low-income housing for free, Shore said. The same goes for smoke detectors if the ones currently installed are more than 10-years-old.
To inquire about a smoke detector or a suppression canister, people can call the fire department at 336-773-7700, or visit the website at www.cityofws.org/176/Fire-Department.
