State highway officials say they will look to see if more signs are needed where the new ramp leads from westbound Business 40 to Main Street, after a tractor-trailer rig slammed into the side of a funeral home near the intersection.
The truck driver and his passenger refused treatment, but the truck cab was destroyed when it rammed the side of Salem Funerals and Cremations on the north side of Main Street about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said highway officials are waiting for the police report to see exactly what happened, but that it is possible the department will need to put additional signs on the ramp.
“We may need to look at whether we need a caution sign to slow people down,” Ivey said. “If the truck driver was new to the area, he might say he had no idea the ramp ended. The only thing there is a warning sign for no left turn.”
As they approach Winston-Salem from the east on Business 40, motorists learn from flashing signs that they can get access to Main Street by taking what amounts to a left exit on the U.S. 52 bridge.
Once on the ramp, motorists pass under a couple overhead signs notifying them of the Main Street exit and letting them know that the lane is an “exit only” lane.
There’s no explicit warning to slow down for the turn onto Main Street, but Ivey said that may need to change.
Authorities said Tuesday’s wreck happened because the driver failed to complete his turn at the top of the ramp. The driver said the vehicle’s brakes failed before it struck the building. The wreck destroyed the cab of the rig, which had to be disconnected from the rest of the rig before both cab and trailer were removed.
Before the renovation began, drivers exiting onto Main Street confronted a traffic signal at the top of the ramp.
The position of the new ramp is somewhat changed from before, but the design is different too. Now, the ramps feeds into what is called a free-flow right turn, Ivey said, allowing people to keep moving without having to stop.
Funeral home owner John Vogler said the building that was struck by the truck was built in 1858 by an earlier member of the Vogler family.
The truck damaged the brick work on the corner of the building and broke a window, Vogler said.
“There is a transformer that sits about 2 feet away from the corner of the building,” he said. “It hit that initially, and it blew that, and then it hit the corner of the building. We lost power. The truck was up against the building until 1:30 in the morning.”
Vogler didn’t have an estimate on the amount of damage to the building yet, but noted that the broken window was boarded over for now and that the business is open. The window now covered up looked into a visitation room, but there are others in the building available, Vogler said.
The owner added that he couldn’t say whether he should be concerned about the ramp operation for the future, since an accident like that hasn’t happened before. He said a traffic signal could have helped.
Ivey said the trouble with putting in a signal is that traffic would back up onto the freeway during the busiest times. A double-lane ramp could have solved that problem, he added, but there was not room at the location.
