Updated 10:49 p.m.
RALEIGH — Guilford County remains under a flash flood warning until 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Storms dropped as much as 4 to 7 inches of rain in this area since 7 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said. The large amount of rain in a short period has led to flooding on several roads, including portions of major thoroughfares such as Interstate 40, West Market Street and West Wendover Avenue, according to the weather service and police.
North Buffalo Creek at Church Street has reached record levels, the weather service said.
While the rain has ended, many streets and creeks will remain flooded well into the night, prompting the extended flash flood warning, the weather service said.
Police said the following roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding:
• Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road
• Lathan Road between Nottingham and Cridland roads
• Interstate 40 Westbound before Exit 210 — right lanes are flooded
• Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess and Arrow roads
• I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street
• Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road
• Wendover Avenue at U.S. 29
The weather service reported additional areas of flooding, including portions of Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace. North Buffalo Creek at Church Street and Westover Terrace as well as South Buffalo Creek at Pomona and Merritt Street are flooded and out of their banks, the agency said.
About 2,800 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County remained without power about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the utility's online outage map. Service was expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the utility said.
