Matt Potter has been waiting for nine years to get a Medicaid innovations waiver. He's just one of more than 750 people in Forsyth County, and more than 14,000 in North Carolina, on the wait list.
Matt, 33, has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest and makes a living doing independent contract work he said. Matt also has cerebral palsy, and relies on his mother Sarah to help care for him.
Matt, like the 14,000 other people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, are in dire need of the state's help. He knows his mom won't live forever, and is admittedly scared about what will happen when his caregiver dies.
"I have no recourse if I don't have a family member that is able to take care of me," Matt Potter told a room of about 80 people at the Too Long To Wait rally Saturday afternoon. "I would end up in an institution."
The Medicaid innovations waiver allows recipients to received care and financial assistance in their homes instead of in an institution, meaning those with disabilities can remain active members of their communities. The wait list, formally known as the North Carolina Registry of Unmet Needs, is only growing and largely stagnant, with some people having waited more than 15 years to be granted a waiver.
"When you have to wait 15 years to get off that list, you've already missed half that person's life," Sarah Potter said.
On Saturday, in the Forsyth County Public Library, a group of advocates came together in an effort to draw attention to the issue at hand. It's an issue that seems without recourse, as politicians at both sides are aware of the lack of funding for people like Matt Potter -- yet seemingly unable to accomplish anything about it.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican representing Davie and Forsyth Counties, chairs the Health Care and Appropriations on Health and Human Services committees for the General Assembly. Krawiec told the crowded room that the number of people awaiting waivers is "unacceptable," but largely blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for the reason the funds aren't present. Cooper vetoed the Republican budget, which contained some funding for the waiver program.
"Medicaid transformation and an increase in waiver slots is a priority for me," Krawiec said. "I'm not going to work on anything else."
Wavier funding began declining under the Mike Easley and Bev Perdue administrations, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly cutting overall spending in an effort to balance the state budget during the heights of the Great Recession. However, Republicans have controlled the state house since 2011.
Regardless of the politics at play, Matt Potter called the treatment of people with disabilities "shameful," lamenting a system focused on being cost-effective rather than serving the needs of the people. Potter said many of his peers, like himself, can be contributors to society if given the opportunity.
"They have the ability to be taxpayers," Potter said. "We're in the year 2020, we should be better than this."
