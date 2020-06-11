The post first appeared on Facebook and Instagram last week, but the truth had been evident for much longer. It was a map of the city showing the location of COVID-19 testing sites — with one glaring omission — there were none in East Winston, the city’s historically black sector.
The post, drawing attention to the lack of access to coronavirus testing for a population who needs it most — black and Latino people have been disproportionately impacted by the virus in North Carolina and across the country — circulated like wildfire.
Many were outraged at how East Winston, and the 27105 zip code as a whole, were left out of the initial locations for testing sites. But for some activists, it is just the latest blow in a centuries old history of racial inequity in Winston-Salem for people who live east of U.S. Highway 52
“Here’s the thing that’s super frustrating, it shows pretty much the systematic oppression that is happening here in our city,” local activist and musician Joshua Black said. “In an area that we already know is low-income and predominantly minority, why was it not our first place to do testing? I'm not an elected official, but if I was this would have been the first place I go.”
Black, along with the Rev. Paul Robeson Ford and other activists, including the newly formed progressive grassroots organization, Forsyth Freedom Federation, began demanding that testing sites be placed in East Winston immediately.
They gained the ear of County Public Health Director Joshua Swift, and now there are three sites in and around that part of the city, and more scheduled to begin operating at the end of June. A full list of testing sites can be found on the health department's website.
Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Swift said his office doesn’t have the final say in where testing sites are located, and that Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health both have significant authority in placing testing sites here.
More than 1,960 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Forsyth County since the beginning of March, and 25 have died. The vast majority of cases, about 66%, are Latinos. Around 11% of those who’ve tested positive are black, according to the county health department. Swift says residents in the 27105 zip code, along with the downtown 27101, account for most of the city’s testing. However, he did acknowledge the need for more testing in East Winston.
Ford, who is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, said the actual number of black and Latino people with COVID-19 might be higher, and the only way to find out is through more access to testing. Ford, who is a member Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, took issue with the apparent bias in how testing sites in the city were selected.
“When the conversations were had about where to put testing sites, it was all about the west side of town — the white side of town,” Ford said. “We don’t even have a full sense of just what the rate of infection is in the black community because we don’t have adequate testing in East Winston.”
Swift, on Thursday, said the public health department and area health-care providers are trying to be “strategic” about testing.
“It’s not about the quantity of tests, it's about the quality of tests, meaning we test the people who need it most,” he said. Swift has stated on numerous occasions that people of color and people of a lower socioeconomic class are particularly impacted by the virus in Forsyth County.
Sharlee Hainesworth, a member of Forsyth Freedom Federation’s steering committee, said it shouldn’t be a surprise that testing sites in the black community were not a top priority because everything east of U.S. 52 is never a priority. The FFF plans to hold an online town hall at 5 p.m. Sunday, where its members will question elected officials, including Mayor Allen Joines and County Commission Chair Dave Plyler about the inadequate response to COVID-19 for those most at risk.
“We’re going to be bringing these issues to light and we really want people to hear and know about this town hall coming up, because we are ready to ask the questions and hold people accountable on the things that are happening in this community,” Hainesworth said.
Hainesworth said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the difficulties people of low economic means and people of color face when seeking access to health care. She hopes people will begin to pay attention to the inequalities in Winston-Salem and in the country as a whole.
“It is despicable. It is outrageous,” Hainesworth said. “You know, people have to see this was designed this way. This is evidence of health-care inequality in Winston-Salem, if you look at access to everyday health care in these communities, this is the same thing.”
One potential win for activists and the community at large would be a testing site at the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — a high-traffic, high- profile location. There are six CVS testing sites in the city, but none of them are in East Winston.
“There are CVSs on the west side of town that are doing this, so why can’t there be a CVS on the east side of town doing it?” Ford asked rhetorically. “That’s just about equity.”
Swift said he has personally lobbied the pharmacy chain’s corporate office, and is awaiting response on whether a testing site will be placed there.
“I think it would be a perfect location and they said they would take that up with their management,” Swift said. “I continue to advocate and push that there’s a high need there.”
Recovered cases rise
The Forsyth County health department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 72 more recoveries. The county reports 1,967 total cases, 1,188 of which have recovered. The county's death toll remains at 25.
It is the second day in a row the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased while the number of active cases decreased.
Across the state, 1,310 new cases were reported Thursday. Only once has the statewide daily increase been higher, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
N.C. DHHS reported 32 more people were hospitalized in the state, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 812. Wednesday is the fourth day in a row to reach a record high for hospitalizations.
As of Monday, 23,653 people, or 73% of all cases in the state were considered recovered, according to N.C. DHHS.
This story will be updated with new information when details become available.
