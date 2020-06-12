Jason Turner, who with his father runs the operations at Ace Speedway, says they haven’t given up on the racing season just yet. A judge ruled Thursday in favor of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, granting a restraining order that bars racing at the speedway near Elon. Races set for Saturday and June 19 have been canceled.
Another hearing is scheduled for June 19 in Alamance County.
“We are not going against the temporary restraining order,” Turner said. “We are going to follow the temporary restraining order. We are still making improvements to the track and we will be ready once we can return to racing.”
On Thursday, Alamance County Superior Court Judge Tom Lambeth ruled that the track would be closed after violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two guidelines. which limit outdoor sporting events to 25 people.
Turner said that, despite the loss of the seven races scheduled for Saturday and next weekend, the plan is to do whatever he can to race later this summer.
“We aren’t going to give up,” Turner said.
Turner said he and his father, Robert, who lease the track from Abraham Woidislawsky who lives near Philadelphia, have no intention of defying the restraining order.
“You just go through the motions and what comes next with the next hearing,” Turner said. “It’s a shame that we get put out for seven more races, and that’s half our season so we will lose about 50% of our season.”
Turner said he’s seen a lot of support from track’s fans, who have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help the Turners with their legal fees. That effort has raised almost $16,000 of its $50,000 goal in two days.
“I had somebody call us from New Mexico who wanted two buy two tickets,” Turner said. “And I asked her if she was actually coming to the races, but she said, ‘No, I just want to help the cause.’ We stuck our necks out and did what was right, and now we are seeing the support from people.”
Part of that support is a rally at 11 a.m. Saturday in Burlington. The rally, sponsored by ReOpen N.C., is being billed as a Cruise-In Car Show tailgate and will be held at 3222 N N.C. 49 in Burlington.
A Facebook post says the rally is for Ace Speedway “and all businesses currently being oppressed.”
Kevin Neal, a driver at Ace Speedway who is from Walkertown, says he will be there.
“I’m excited about the rally to be able to show my support for Ace Speedway just as they have for all of us racers,” Neal said. “I think it’s a great time for racers, fans and family to rise up and come together.
“What’s going on just isn’t right. It’s against our First Amendment. Governors are taking our rights and freedom right before our own eyes. I hope this event gives Ace Speedway the thank you they deserve for standing up for what they believe.”
Neal's son, 12-year-old Riley, was going to make his racing debut this weekend in a Street Stock Division race, but now that is on hold.
Turner said he and his father plan to keep pushing for their speedway.
“They aren’t going to break me,” Turner said. “They can maybe slow us down and shut down the track but nothing is going to stop me from running my business. Ultimately, our business will start back up again, and we don’t know when that might be because it’s in the court’s hands now.”
I don't blame the Turners for complying now. After the first Battle of Alamance, Governor Tryon hung the prisoners at Hillsborough. Don't tempt Gov. Cooper.
Democratic Party, economy destroying, Fascism, on parade!
