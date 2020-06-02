A man was injured Tuesday when he was accidentally shot in a restroom at in the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Boone, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at 1855 Blowing Road Road a man legally carried in gun that accidentally fired, police said.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Watauga Medical Center for treatment. The Boone Police Department didn't identify the man with the gun or the man who was injured. It wasn't immediately clear whether Lowe's allows people to carry guns in the Boone store.

Police said they are investigating the incident. Investigators will speak with the Watauga County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether charges are filed, police said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

