swofford web 071220

ACC commissioner John Swofford.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

An ACC decision regarding fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic could still be several days away, according to a statement from Commissioner John Swofford.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority," Swofford said in a statement released this afternoon. "As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.

"Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments