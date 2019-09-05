Republican Lori Goins Clark resigned abruptly from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education on Thursday, less than two years after being reelected to a second term, the district said Thursday.
Clark is one of four Republicans elected to represent District 2, which encompasses most of Forsyth County.
Clark told the Journal Thursday morning at her home that she resigned for personal and family reasons.
On social media, rumors spread that Clark had sent a text message about a former school system employee that some found offensive.
Clark did not discuss the content of the message, but acknowledged she had sent a text message that she said some might have "misunderstood."
"I made a personal, relational mistake that has been misunderstood and misrepresented by some," Clark said. "I have apologized for that."
Clark said she hopes the school board can now focus on more urgent matters concerning the education of children in the district.
"I am proud to have supported and voted for our new superintendent from the start, and I wish her and the board all the best in the days to come," Clark said.
A statement from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools did not address Clark's reasons for resigning.
“We thank Lori for her four and half years of committed service to the students, staff, and parents of our district," Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board said in a news release.
Clark is the daughter of longtime school board member Jaine Goins. Jane Goins served on the school board for more than 30 years, and served as board chair before leaving the board in 2014.
Clark first ran for school board in 2010, getting through the primary election before losing in the general election. In 2014, she was one of three newly elected Republican women to join the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
As a child, she attended Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and matriculated at West Forsyth High School. Clark graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in music.
On her Twitter page, Clark lists her profession as a “Beautycounter consultant,” and describes herself as a “common-sense conservative.”
Clark has one child in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The remaining eight board members will choose her replacement, according to state statute.
