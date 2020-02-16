Roundabouts aren’t the only type of circular intersections. Rotaries were used before the 1960s, typically have a large diameter and may require lane changes.Traffic circles may use stop control, or no control, on one or more entries. Signalized traffic circles use traffic lights to control traffic movement within, into or out of the roundabout.
Roundabouts may be oval or oblong.
The first traffic circle for cars in the United States was New York City’s Columbus Circle in 1905.
Clemmons was the site of the N.C. DOT’s first modern roundabout; it was built in 1999 on Fraternity Church Road just off U.S. 158 in front of Clemmons Middle School.
The roundabout at Main Street and Salem Avenue near Old Salem, which opened in January 2005, was the first multi-lane roundabout in North Carolina.
