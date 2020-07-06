Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s testing for COVID-19 antibodies continues to find a slow increase in positive test rates among North Carolinians, primarily in the Triad.
As of June 30, the percentage was in the range of 12% to 14%. That’s up from 3% on June 8 and between 8% and 10% on June 22.
A positive test signifies that an individual has been infected with the virus, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
At a 12% positive rate, that means 2,214 out of 18,456 study participants have shown to have the antibodies. At 14%, there have been 2,583 participants.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity.
“Usually 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity,” according to the researchers.
The researchers said that chickenpox, measles, mumps and polio are examples of infectious diseases “that were once very common, but are now rare in the U.S. because vaccines helped to establish herd immunity.”
Lagging indicator
Antibodies generally can be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through the Wake Forest Baptist study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’s prevalence in the population.
Antibodies are measured by medical researchers to determine levels of community spread with viruses..
The Wake Forest Baptist study is geared to rapid develop a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection, bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible, community testing and other research related to COVID-19.
Wake Forest Baptist began testing in April with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients are those who have received care within their health systems.
The bulk of the participants to date are between ages 50 and 75, but ranges from 16 to 95.
Researchers will provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.
Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify if they have antibodies.
As of June 30, there were 18,456 participants enrolled in the Community Partnership Research study. There have been 634,123 completed daily symptom logs.
Many of the positive antibody tests have been found in south Winston-Salem, southwest Forsyth, western Greensboro and High Point. The positive tests for the virus appear to be concentrated in south Winston-Salem and southwest Forsyth.
Getting a picture
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said during a press conference Thursday that from “other prevalent studies around the country, laboratory confirmed cases are really only picking up a fraction of the likely COVID positive patients here in North Carolina.”
“Those antibody studies are helping us get a picture of how many people have actually been exposed to COVID or had it in the past.”
Cohen said COVID antibody tests with North Carolina participants involved are finding between 5% and the potential 14% in the Wake Forest Baptist study.
Cohen said the tests “are telling us that the virus is here and a lot of people have been exposed to COVID-19. It shows there’s been a lot of community spread when people don’t even know it or that they are sick.”
‘High hopes’
According to Kaiser Health News, there are “high hopes for antibody tests.”
Several prominent health law professors, including Wake Forest University’s Mark Hall, are studying whether individuals who have recovered from the virus should play a major role in the reopening of the local and U.S. economies.
Hall and Stanford University’s David Studdert released a brief in May in the Journal of American Medical Association that discussed the concept of “an immunity passport.”
The passport would certify that the individual has developed antibodies to the novel coronavirus that give them a level of immunity. The passport would allow those individuals to be given “time-limited work and social freedoms ... that allow them to return to non-essential jobs or join larger gatherings.”
The challenge, the authors acknowledge, is that “scientific understanding of (COVID-19) immunity is still fairly rudimentary.”
“How much immunity infection confers, and for how long, is unknown, as is the level and type of antibodies that indicate immunity.”
