The AARP Tax Aide program is closing down its operations because of concerns over COVID-19 at both the Reynolda Manor and Southside library locations, effective immediately.

"Hopefully we can reopen before the end of tax season, but that is not at all a certainty," said Jim Manning, one of the organizers. "However, if we do decide to reopen, we will notify the public immediately. Taxpayers who have tax returns in process with Tax Aide will be contacted and returns finished and filed."

The Experiment in Self-Reliance said that their tax preparation sites will remain open. More information and a list of the seven tax sites around Forsyth County can be found at www.eisr.org. Also, www.myfreetaxes.com is offering assistance in preparing taxes free to those with a household income of $66,000 or below.

